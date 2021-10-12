checkAd

JetBlue Releases Annual Social Impact and Environmental Social Governance Reports Showcasing Its Progress in Helping to Create a Kinder and Cleaner World

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.10.2021, 20:00  |  21   |   |   

JetBlue (Nasdaq: JBLU) today released its 2020 Social Impact Report and 2019-2020 Environmental Social Governance Report.

The Social Impact Report outlines the JetBlue For Good pillars – community, youth and education and the environment – and highlights how the airline supported its communities and crewmembers through the most challenging time in the aviation industry’s history, and took meaningful actions to accelerate its journey to become more representative and inclusive in every aspect of its business. The Environmental Social Governance (ESG) Report outlines JetBlue’s work toward sustainable operations and travel solutions, and its sharpened focus on identifying, tracking, and responding to risks and opportunities shaping the future of its business.

“In 2020 our mission to inspire humanity was tested like never before,” said Joanna Geraghty, president and chief operating officer, JetBlue. “Humanity depends on compassion, and empathy, and our crewmembers took this to heart. They showed up and went above and beyond to keep our customers safe when they needed to travel. Despite a global pandemic, we continued to support our communities, crewmembers and the planet. With a focus on the future, we evolved our diversity, equity and inclusion strategy to support a more diverse pipeline. Meanwhile, we recognize we have more work to do in reaching our ambitious sustainability targets, so we set clear short-term milestones to hold us accountable along the way.”

JetBlue responded to pandemic-specific needs in 2020 by donating both resources and flights to nonprofits to get much needed supplies and medical professionals to the areas in critical need. JetBlue took on these efforts in addition to its signature corporate responsibility programs focused on youth, education, the environment and increasing diversity within aviation and science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields.

Over the past 18 months, societal demands and stakeholder feedback spurred JetBlue to reexamine its relationships with its crewmembers, customers and the communities it serves, and in turn, strengthen shareholder value. Aligned with its long-term strategy, JetBlue reimagined its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) strategy to contribute to the airline’s long-term growth by starting with a concentrating on three areas – people, sourcing and brand.

Seite 1 von 4
JetBlue Airways Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

JetBlue Releases Annual Social Impact and Environmental Social Governance Reports Showcasing Its Progress in Helping to Create a Kinder and Cleaner World JetBlue (Nasdaq: JBLU) today released its 2020 Social Impact Report and 2019-2020 Environmental Social Governance Report. The Social Impact Report outlines the JetBlue For Good pillars – community, youth and education and the environment – and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(11) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
Westwater Resources Provides Results From Its Definitive Feasibility Study for Battery Graphite ...
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
Valaris Drillship Achieves ABS Enhanced Electrical System Notation in World First
Design and Technology Unite in the New Cessna Citation M2 Gen2 and Citation XLS Gen2 Business Jets
FREYR Announces Joint Venture with Koch Strategic Platforms to Advance Development of Clean Battery ...
OWLT Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Owlet, ...
Federman & Sherwood Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Eargo, Inc.
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(11) 
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(11) 
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06.10.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Gewinne nach turbulenter Talfahrt
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
06.10.21Aktien New York: Talfahrt ausgebremst dank Russlands Erdgas-Aussagen
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
06.10.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Nach der Vortageserholung wieder im Rückwärtsgang
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
30.09.21JetBlue Enhances its Transatlantic Flying with Attractive Fares and Award-Winning Service at London Gatwick Airport Just as U.S. Prepares to Open to U.K. Travelers
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.09.21JetBlue Accelerates Transition to Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) With Plans for the Largest-Ever Supply of SAF in New York Airports for a Commercial Airline
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.09.21JetBlue Names Edward Kayton Head of Talent and Crewmember Experience
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes Provides an Update on the Northeast Alliance and Action by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.09.21US-Fluggesellschaft Breeze bestellt 20 Airbus A220
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten