JetBlue Releases Annual Social Impact and Environmental Social Governance Reports Showcasing Its Progress in Helping to Create a Kinder and Cleaner World

The Social Impact Report outlines the JetBlue For Good pillars – community, youth and education and the environment – and highlights how the airline supported its communities and crewmembers through the most challenging time in the aviation industry’s history, and took meaningful actions to accelerate its journey to become more representative and inclusive in every aspect of its business. The Environmental Social Governance (ESG) Report outlines JetBlue’s work toward sustainable operations and travel solutions, and its sharpened focus on identifying, tracking, and responding to risks and opportunities shaping the future of its business.

“In 2020 our mission to inspire humanity was tested like never before,” said Joanna Geraghty, president and chief operating officer, JetBlue. “Humanity depends on compassion, and empathy, and our crewmembers took this to heart. They showed up and went above and beyond to keep our customers safe when they needed to travel. Despite a global pandemic, we continued to support our communities, crewmembers and the planet. With a focus on the future, we evolved our diversity, equity and inclusion strategy to support a more diverse pipeline. Meanwhile, we recognize we have more work to do in reaching our ambitious sustainability targets, so we set clear short-term milestones to hold us accountable along the way.”

JetBlue responded to pandemic-specific needs in 2020 by donating both resources and flights to nonprofits to get much needed supplies and medical professionals to the areas in critical need. JetBlue took on these efforts in addition to its signature corporate responsibility programs focused on youth, education, the environment and increasing diversity within aviation and science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields.

Over the past 18 months, societal demands and stakeholder feedback spurred JetBlue to reexamine its relationships with its crewmembers, customers and the communities it serves, and in turn, strengthen shareholder value. Aligned with its long-term strategy, JetBlue reimagined its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) strategy to contribute to the airline’s long-term growth by starting with a concentrating on three areas – people, sourcing and brand.