Greene Concepts Announces Contest for Chance to Win VIP Fan Experience For Upcoming NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race at Phoenix Raceway

Marion, North Carolina, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTC Pink: INKW) is pleased to announce an opportunity for one lucky individual to win a VIP experience at NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race at the Phoenix Raceway. The contest includes the chance to win two VIP tickets, accommodations, and a meet and greet with Dawson Cram at the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Lucas Oil 150 Race held November 5 at 8:30 pm ET at the Phoenix Raceway (see NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Schedule page) with broadcasting beginning at 8:00 pm ET. 

The sweepstakes is free to enter, simply “Like” Greene Concepts on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram, then visit bewaterbeyou.com/sweepstakes to fill out the entry form. Entries will be accepted online starting October 12, with the deadline to enter 11:59pm ET October 22.  The winner will be announced on social media Monday, October 25th.  See contest website for details and rules.  Void where prohibited. 

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, states, “I am extremely happy to offer this chance to the public to spread awareness of Greene Concepts and Be WaterTM.  The contest also increases brand awareness via social media platforms, grows our network, strengthens our consumer relationships, and increases company engagement.  We encourage everyone to like, comment, tag and share the contest within your social media networks.”

Mr. Greene concludes, “As we grow the sales of Be Water on our BeWaterBeYou and Amazon platforms, we strive to increase everyone’s familiarity with our premium artesian spring water.  Our intent is to help grow Be Water into an easily recognized brand through a contest offering a unique NASCAR experience for some lucky winner and a guest.”

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (http://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company’s flagship product, BE WATER, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness.  Greene Concepts’ beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from seven spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains.  Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

