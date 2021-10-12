Origin Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

RUSTON, La., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origin Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: OBNK) (“Origin”), the financial holding company for Origin Bank, plans to issue third quarter 2021 results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, and hold a conference call to discuss such results on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 am Eastern Time). The conference call will be hosted by Drake Mills, Chairman, President and CEO, Steve Brolly, Chief Financial Officer, and Lance Hall, President and CEO of Origin Bank.



Conference Call and Live Webcast



To participate in the live conference call, please dial (844) 695-5516; International: (412) 902-6750 and request to be joined into the Origin Bancorp, Inc. (OBNK) call. A simultaneous audio-only webcast may be accessed via Origin’s website at www.origin.bank under the Investor Relations, News & Events, Events & Presentations link or directly by visiting https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=8RDD ...