Sprouts Announces Livestream Event on Natural Remedies Featuring Expert Health Panelists and Host Maria Menounos

PHOENIX, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprouts Farmers Market today announced an exclusive wellness livestream event with selected panelists addressing how food and nutrients can ease anxiety and inflammation while supporting a healthy immune system. The event will take place on October 20 at 5 p.m. PDT and will help viewers renew their physical and emotional balance before the hustle and bustle of the holidays. Attendees can participate in live polling and those who submit questions to the panelists will be eligible to win special giveaways. Registration for the free event is now open at sprouts.com/livestream .

“There are many factors contributing to increased anxiety, a lot of which can take a toll on our immune systems that eventually impact our physical health,” said Sprouts VP of Vitamins Diana Lucas. “Through this event, we will share practical tips on how to improve your overall health through the exploration of food and the discovery of vital nutrients.”

Maria Menounos, Emmy Award-winning journalist and host of the daily YouTube and podcast series “Better Together,” will lead the specially curated panel discussion. Her passion for helping others heal and improve their lives stems from both her and her mother’s brain tumor diagnoses. Through her podcast and daily work, she hopes to help other women take control of their lives and their own health journeys.

World-class health experts joining the conversation to offer insight on how to naturally address anxiety, inflammation and immune support include:

Candice Kumai – Named “The Golden Girl of Wellness” by both ELLE and Forbes, Candice was recently chosen as one of Arianna Huffington’s “Top 20 New Role Models.” She is a classically trained chef, former food Editor-at-Large at Shape and Men’s Journal, regular culture contributor on the Today Show, and a six-time, best-selling author. Her latest book Kintsugi Wellness was published in 10 different languages and her seventh book will be an Audible Original focused on spiritual wellness.

Jordan Rubin – Jordan Rubin is the co-founder and CEO of Ancient Nutrition, a supplement company with a mission to restore our health, strength and vitality by providing history's healthiest whole food nutrients to the modern world. One of America's most recognized and respected natural health experts, Jordan emphasizes the power of superfoods and supplements and is the New York Times bestselling author of The Maker's Diet, and 26 additional titles, including his latest work Essential Fasting.

Dr. Josh Axe - Dr. Josh Axe, D.N.M., C.N.S, D.C., is the co-founder of Ancient Nutrition, DrAxe.com and author of the best-selling books Ancient Remedies, Keto Diet, Eat Dirt, and Collagen Diet. He has a passion to help people get healthy by empowering them to use nutrition to fuel their gut health and immune system recovery.

Naomi Whittel – Naomi Whittel was named by Prevention as the leading female innovator in the natural products industry and is a fierce advocate for empowering people to take control of their health. She is the founder of The ONE Nutrition and author of Glow15, the New York Times best-selling book on diet and healthy lifestyles, as well as High Fiber Keto.

Panelist headshots are available for download here.