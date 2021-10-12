checkAd

Sprouts Announces Livestream Event on Natural Remedies Featuring Expert Health Panelists and Host Maria Menounos

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.10.2021, 20:26  |  30   |   |   

Interactive discussion to cover Anxiety, Inflammation and Immune Support, with special giveaways including Instacart Express memberships and a $2,500 grocery gift card

PHOENIX, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Sprouts Farmers Market today announced an exclusive wellness livestream event with selected panelists addressing how food and nutrients can ease anxiety and inflammation while supporting a healthy immune system. The event will take place on October 20 at 5 p.m. PDT and will help viewers renew their physical and emotional balance before the hustle and bustle of the holidays. Attendees can participate in live polling and those who submit questions to the panelists will be eligible to win special giveaways. Registration for the free event is now open at sprouts.com/livestream.

“There are many factors contributing to increased anxiety, a lot of which can take a toll on our immune systems that eventually impact our physical health,” said Sprouts VP of Vitamins Diana Lucas. “Through this event, we will share practical tips on how to improve your overall health through the exploration of food and the discovery of vital nutrients.”

Maria Menounos, Emmy Award-winning journalist and host of the daily YouTube and podcast series “Better Together,” will lead the specially curated panel discussion. Her passion for helping others heal and improve their lives stems from both her and her mother’s brain tumor diagnoses. Through her podcast and daily work, she hopes to help other women take control of their lives and their own health journeys.

World-class health experts joining the conversation to offer insight on how to naturally address anxiety, inflammation and immune support include:

  • Candice Kumai – Named “The Golden Girl of Wellness” by both ELLE and Forbes, Candice was recently chosen as one of Arianna Huffington’s “Top 20 New Role Models.” She is a classically trained chef, former food Editor-at-Large at Shape and Men’s Journal, regular culture contributor on the Today Show, and a six-time, best-selling author. Her latest book Kintsugi Wellness was published in 10 different languages and her seventh book will be an Audible Original focused on spiritual wellness.
  • Jordan Rubin Jordan Rubin is the co-founder and CEO of Ancient Nutrition, a supplement company with a mission to restore our health, strength and vitality by providing history's healthiest whole food nutrients to the modern world. One of America’s most recognized and respected natural health experts, Jordan emphasizes the power of superfoods and supplements and is the New York Times bestselling author of The Maker’s Diet, and 26 additional titles, including his latest work Essential Fasting.
  • Dr. Josh Axe - Dr. Josh Axe, D.N.M., C.N.S, D.C., is the co-founder of Ancient Nutrition, DrAxe.com and author of the best-selling books Ancient Remedies, Keto Diet, Eat Dirt, and Collagen Diet. He has a passion to help people get healthy by empowering them to use nutrition to fuel their gut health and immune system recovery.
  • Naomi Whittel – Naomi Whittel was named by Prevention as the leading female innovator in the natural products industry and is a fierce advocate for empowering people to take control of their health. She is the founder of The ONE Nutrition and author of Glow15, the New York Times best-selling book on diet and healthy lifestyles, as well as High Fiber Keto.

Panelist headshots are available for download here.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sprouts Announces Livestream Event on Natural Remedies Featuring Expert Health Panelists and Host Maria Menounos Interactive discussion to cover Anxiety, Inflammation and Immune Support, with special giveaways including Instacart Express memberships and a $2,500 grocery gift cardPHOENIX, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -  Sprouts Farmers Market today …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
mPhase to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Operating and Financial Results Conference Call on October 14, 2021 at 4: 30p.m. ET
DTE Energy schedules third quarter 2021 earnings release, conference call
IDT Corporation to Present at LD Micro Main Event
SeaSpine Announces Full Commercial Launch of The NorthStar OCT Posterior Cervical Fixation System
Robinhood Markets, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on October 26, 2021
Twelve Huntington Ingalls Industries Employees Honored at Women of Color STEM Conference
Raymond James Launches “Practice Exchange,” a Robust and Holistic Succession Planning Platform ...
XP Inc. Reports R$47 Billion Adjusted Net Inflows, R$8.6 Billion Credit Portfolio and R$3.3 Billion ...
Standard Lithium Announces Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment and Update of Inferred Mineral ...
Martin Marietta Announces Third-Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Freddie Mac Prices $252 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-J35
Pure Gold Mining Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Financing of C$3.45 Million
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
LGI Homes Reports September 2021 and Record-Breaking Third Quarter Closings and Announces Date for ...
Photo Release -- Dr. Michelle L. Burroughs joins WSFS as Vice President, Director of Diversity, ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Independent Consulting Study Reveals Strong Total Economic Impact for Users of Accounts Receivable ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...