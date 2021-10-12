checkAd

About the received documents

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.10.2021, 20:48  |   |   |   

Joint Stock Company “Olainfarm”, hereinafter - the Company, has received from Black Duck Invest a.s. documents dated October 6, 2021 regarding the acquisition of a significant shareholding, indicating the acquisition of the Company shares owned by JSC “OLMAFARM”.

JSC “OLMAFARM” has confirmed to the Company that it has not transferred any shares to Black Duck Invest a.s., has not received any payments from Black Duck Invest a.s. and continues the started criminal proceedings related to the activities of Black Duck Invest a.s. and the dismissed member of the board of JSC “OLMAFARM” Milana Belevica.

In view of the above, in order to prevent manipulations on the financial market, which is subject to criminal liability, the Company has submitted documents received from Black Duck Invest a.s. to the State Police in order to determine whether Black Duck Invest a.s. announcement of acquisition of a significant shareholding is not a continuation of a possible criminal offense that is being investigated at this moment. After receiving additional information, the Company will act in accordance with regulatory enactments.

The Company reminds the shareholders that Article 54.3 of the Law on the Financial Instruments Market determines the participation of shareholders in the shareholders' meeting, including that the right to participate in the shareholders' meeting belongs to those shareholders who own shares on the record date. The procedure by which a joint stock company shall establish the shareholders who own shares on the record date for the compilation of the list of shareholders is determined by the central securities depository.

At the extraordinary shareholders' meeting on October 14, 2021, the Management Board of the Company will act in accordance with the Law on the Financial Instruments Market, ascertaining the shareholders who have the right to participate in the shareholders' meeting.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

About the received documents Joint Stock Company “Olainfarm”, hereinafter - the Company, has received from Black Duck Invest a.s. documents dated October 6, 2021 regarding the acquisition of a significant shareholding, indicating the acquisition of the Company shares owned by …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
mPhase to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Operating and Financial Results Conference Call on October 14, 2021 at 4: 30p.m. ET
DTE Energy schedules third quarter 2021 earnings release, conference call
IDT Corporation to Present at LD Micro Main Event
SeaSpine Announces Full Commercial Launch of The NorthStar OCT Posterior Cervical Fixation System
Robinhood Markets, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on October 26, 2021
Twelve Huntington Ingalls Industries Employees Honored at Women of Color STEM Conference
Raymond James Launches “Practice Exchange,” a Robust and Holistic Succession Planning Platform ...
XP Inc. Reports R$47 Billion Adjusted Net Inflows, R$8.6 Billion Credit Portfolio and R$3.3 Billion ...
Standard Lithium Announces Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment and Update of Inferred Mineral ...
Martin Marietta Announces Third-Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Freddie Mac Prices $252 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-J35
Pure Gold Mining Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Financing of C$3.45 Million
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
LGI Homes Reports September 2021 and Record-Breaking Third Quarter Closings and Announces Date for ...
Photo Release -- Dr. Michelle L. Burroughs joins WSFS as Vice President, Director of Diversity, ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Independent Consulting Study Reveals Strong Total Economic Impact for Users of Accounts Receivable ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...