About the received documents

JSC “OLMAFARM” has confirmed to the Company that it has not transferred any shares to Black Duck Invest a.s., has not received any payments from Black Duck Invest a.s. and continues the started criminal proceedings related to the activities of Black Duck Invest a.s. and the dismissed member of the board of JSC “OLMAFARM” Milana Belevica.

Joint Stock Company “Olainfarm”, hereinafter - the Company, has received from Black Duck Invest a.s. documents dated October 6, 2021 regarding the acquisition of a significant shareholding, indicating the acquisition of the Company shares owned by JSC “OLMAFARM”.

In view of the above, in order to prevent manipulations on the financial market, which is subject to criminal liability, the Company has submitted documents received from Black Duck Invest a.s. to the State Police in order to determine whether Black Duck Invest a.s. announcement of acquisition of a significant shareholding is not a continuation of a possible criminal offense that is being investigated at this moment. After receiving additional information, the Company will act in accordance with regulatory enactments.

The Company reminds the shareholders that Article 54.3 of the Law on the Financial Instruments Market determines the participation of shareholders in the shareholders' meeting, including that the right to participate in the shareholders' meeting belongs to those shareholders who own shares on the record date. The procedure by which a joint stock company shall establish the shareholders who own shares on the record date for the compilation of the list of shareholders is determined by the central securities depository.

At the extraordinary shareholders' meeting on October 14, 2021, the Management Board of the Company will act in accordance with the Law on the Financial Instruments Market, ascertaining the shareholders who have the right to participate in the shareholders' meeting.