Spie Says Won't Make Offer for EQUANS Autor: PLX AI | 12.10.2021, 20:52 | | 27 0 | 0 12.10.2021, 20:52 | (PLX AI) – Spie withdraws from the EQUANS acquisition competitive process.

SPIE submitted a non-binding offer for the acquisition of EQUANS on September 6th, 2021 and was subsequently selected by the seller to participate in the due diligence phase

SPIE considers that the information made available as part of this ongoing due diligence phase is not sufficient to allow the Company to prepare, within the defined timeframe, a binding offer that meets its standards and objectives

As a consequence, and despite the strategic rationale of the project, SPIE decided to stop all related workstreams and will not submit any offer at the end of this due diligence phase



