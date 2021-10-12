Tractor Supply Announces Annual Fall Paper Clover Campaign Supporting 4-H Youth

Now in its 11 th year of partnership, Tractor Supply and 4-H have raised more than $15 million and impacted more than 100,000 students with scholarship funding for 4-H programs across the country. The campaign’s success provides hands-on learning experiences through projects in STEM, agriculture, healthy living, civic engagement and more.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO ), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has announced its 2021 Fall Paper Clover fundraising campaign in partnership with National 4-H Council. The semi-annual event raises money for 4-H programming nationwide, with 90% of funds used for state-level scholarships to 4-H camps and leadership experiences. Additionally, for the second consecutive year, the Company will match any donation made on a TSC Personal Credit Card, with no limit to the match.

“The semi-annual Paper Clover fundraiser is an invaluable part of Tractor Supply’s partnership of 4-H, as it directly supports access to programming that supports kids and teens in taking on some of our most critical societal issues,” said Christi Korzekwa, Senior Vice President, Marketing at Tractor Supply at Tractor Supply. “We can really see the difference that every donated dollar makes, ensuring that 100s of young people who want to participate in these learning experiences have the opportunity to do so. It is gratifying and exciting to see the support our Team Members and customers have around this fundraiser, and we hope this year’s event proves to be another success.”

Each Paper Clover donation benefits youth within the state where it was collected, providing access to experiential learning opportunities. 4-H also offers 4-H at Home, Virtual Camp and Camp in a Box for those unable to attend in-person events or without broadband access.

“Thanks to our 11-year partnership with Tractor Supply, its team members and the communities it serves, we have created thousands of opportunities for youth across the country to learn-by-doing,” said Jennifer Sirangelo, president and CEO, National 4-H Council, the non-profit partner to 4-H. “A 4-H experience, whether it be camp or another leadership activity, equips a young person for success in school and career and helps develop the leaders of tomorrow.”

Donations to the Fall Paper Clover fundraiser can be made in stores, at TractorSupply.com and through the Tractor Supply mobile app until Oct. 17. To learn more about Tractor Supply’s annual support of National 4-H, please visit TractorSupply.com/4H.