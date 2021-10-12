checkAd

Bombardier and Signature Flight Support Sign Milestone Agreement to Develop Diverse Suite of Services for an Enhanced Customer Experience

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.10.2021   

  • Multi-faceted Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) leverages mutual world-class service expertise between Bombardier and the world’s largest network of private aviation terminals
  • Bombardier and Signature to actively promote and enhance distribution of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) in the U.S. and Europe through various channels
  • Future initiatives centered around activities creating value for customers, including AOG support, hangar access and co-developed business programs

MONTREAL, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier and Signature Flight Support today announced they have signed a milestone Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) towards a multi-faceted relationship to create a suite of new services that will transform the service experience for their customers.

The first area of collaboration, announced earlier this year, designates Signature Flight Support as the preferred concierge service provider at Bombardier service centres in the U.S. and Europe. Currently launched in Tucson, AZ, Hartford CT, Fort Lauderdale, FL, Dallas, TX and Wichita, KS, in the United States, and with London-Biggin Hill in the United Kingdom to follow, this commitment will provide customers with maintenance services and amenities consistent with Signature’s impeccable reputation as a leading FBO in business aviation. Bombardier customers will now receive turnkey access to an elite selection of concierge services emblematic of the Signature brand.

Secondly, and reinforcing Bombardier’s collaboration with Signature, the agreement enhances the service experience for customers as Bombardier’s Mobile Response Team (MRT) and associated capabilities, including the OEM’s personnel, vehicles, and parts, will be available at various Signature sites across the U.S. and Europe. This will ensure customers have quick access to OEM service capabilities for maintenance events and other critical aircraft needs, saving precious time and maximizing their assets’ value. Both organizations envision to further evolve this initiative through jointly collaborated response to AOG events and faster access for Bombardier MRT personnel airside for maintenance events.

