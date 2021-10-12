checkAd

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Presents Preliminary Safety Data from Phase 1 DAVIO Trial and YUTIQ CALM Registry Study at American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) 39th Annual Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.10.2021, 21:00  |  36   |   |   

– 3-month safety data from DAVIO trial continues to demonstrate EYP-1901 is well-tolerated in eyes with wet AMD –

– YUTIQ CALM registry study collecting real-world data on patients with fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal (FAi) implant 0.18 mg is ongoing –

WATERTOWN, Mass., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders, today announced positive interim safety data from its Phase 1 clinical trial of EYP-1901, a potential twice-yearly sustained delivery anti-VEGF treatment targeting wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), and preliminary results from YUTIQ CALM, a real-world registry study of the fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal (FAi) implant 0.18 mg in chronic noninfectious posterior uveitis. The two studies were presented in a Paper-On-Demand and an ePoster Presentation, respectively, at the American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) 39th Annual Meeting held October 8 – 12, 2021.

“We are excited to report that preliminary 3-month safety data for all patients from our ongoing DAVIO trial of EYP-1901 continues to demonstrate an excellent safety profile with no serious ocular or systemic adverse events reported to date,” said Nancy Lurker, CEO of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals. “These results support EYP-1901’s potential to provide wet AMD patients with a safe, effective and long-term therapeutic option. We are also pleased to present preliminary results from the CALM registry study, which allows us to better understand the patients we serve, and, subsequently, how we can ensure that YUTIQ, using EyePoint’s proprietary Durasert technology, remains the most effective and innovative solution for our patients’ unmet needs.”

Summaries of the ASRS presentations are as follows:

Title: Initial Safety Results of the DAVIO Trial: An Open Label, Dose Escalation Phase 1 Study of EYP-1901, a Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor (TKI) in Subjects with Wet AMD
Presenters: Vrinda S. Hershberger, MD, PhD; David R. Lally, MD; Mark R. Barakat, MD and Dario A. Paggiarino, MD
Type: On-Demand Poster Presentation

The Phase 1 DAVIO open-label, dose escalation trial clinical trial of EYP-1901 enrolled 17 wet AMD patients across three dose cohorts. The study is ongoing, and all patients were previously treated with standard of care anti-VEGF therapies. Key safety observations through at least 3-months post-dosing for all patients include that no serious adverse events (SAEs), ocular or systemic, were reported. 21 ocular adverse events (AEs) were reported, all mild (19) to moderate (2) in severity, and there have been no reported AEs related to significant intraocular inflammation, best corrected visual acuity (BCVA) reduction, or elevation of intra-ocular pressure (IOP). No events of endophthalmitis, retinal detachment, or migration into the anterior chamber have been reported to date.

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Presents Preliminary Safety Data from Phase 1 DAVIO Trial and YUTIQ CALM Registry Study at American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) 39th Annual Meeting – 3-month safety data from DAVIO trial continues to demonstrate EYP-1901 is well-tolerated in eyes with wet AMD – – YUTIQ CALM registry study collecting real-world data on patients with fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal (FAi) implant 0.18 mg …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
mPhase to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Operating and Financial Results Conference Call on October 14, 2021 at 4: 30p.m. ET
DTE Energy schedules third quarter 2021 earnings release, conference call
IDT Corporation to Present at LD Micro Main Event
Robinhood Markets, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on October 26, 2021
SeaSpine Announces Full Commercial Launch of The NorthStar OCT Posterior Cervical Fixation System
XP Inc. Reports R$47 Billion Adjusted Net Inflows, R$8.6 Billion Credit Portfolio and R$3.3 Billion ...
Standard Lithium Announces Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment and Update of Inferred Mineral ...
Martin Marietta Announces Third-Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
KARE 11 Wins 25 Prestigious Upper Midwest Emmy Awards
Nasdaq September 2021 Volumes and 3Q21 Statistics
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Freddie Mac Prices $252 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-J35
Pure Gold Mining Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Financing of C$3.45 Million
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
LGI Homes Reports September 2021 and Record-Breaking Third Quarter Closings and Announces Date for ...
Photo Release -- Dr. Michelle L. Burroughs joins WSFS as Vice President, Director of Diversity, ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Independent Consulting Study Reveals Strong Total Economic Impact for Users of Accounts Receivable ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...