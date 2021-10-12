EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Presents Preliminary Safety Data from Phase 1 DAVIO Trial and YUTIQ CALM Registry Study at American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) 39th Annual Meeting

WATERTOWN, Mass., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders, today announced positive interim safety data from its Phase 1 clinical trial of EYP-1901, a potential twice-yearly sustained delivery anti-VEGF treatment targeting wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), and preliminary results from YUTIQ CALM, a real-world registry study of the fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal (FAi) implant 0.18 mg in chronic noninfectious posterior uveitis. The two studies were presented in a Paper-On-Demand and an ePoster Presentation, respectively, at the American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) 39 th Annual Meeting held October 8 – 12, 2021.

“We are excited to report that preliminary 3-month safety data for all patients from our ongoing DAVIO trial of EYP-1901 continues to demonstrate an excellent safety profile with no serious ocular or systemic adverse events reported to date,” said Nancy Lurker, CEO of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals. “These results support EYP-1901’s potential to provide wet AMD patients with a safe, effective and long-term therapeutic option. We are also pleased to present preliminary results from the CALM registry study, which allows us to better understand the patients we serve, and, subsequently, how we can ensure that YUTIQ, using EyePoint’s proprietary Durasert technology, remains the most effective and innovative solution for our patients’ unmet needs.”

Summaries of the ASRS presentations are as follows:

Title: Initial Safety Results of the DAVIO Trial: An Open Label, Dose Escalation Phase 1 Study of EYP-1901, a Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor (TKI) in Subjects with Wet AMD

Presenters: Vrinda S. Hershberger, MD, PhD; David R. Lally, MD; Mark R. Barakat, MD and Dario A. Paggiarino, MD

Type: On-Demand Poster Presentation

The Phase 1 DAVIO open-label, dose escalation trial clinical trial of EYP-1901 enrolled 17 wet AMD patients across three dose cohorts. The study is ongoing, and all patients were previously treated with standard of care anti-VEGF therapies. Key safety observations through at least 3-months post-dosing for all patients include that no serious adverse events (SAEs), ocular or systemic, were reported. 21 ocular adverse events (AEs) were reported, all mild (19) to moderate (2) in severity, and there have been no reported AEs related to significant intraocular inflammation, best corrected visual acuity (BCVA) reduction, or elevation of intra-ocular pressure (IOP). No events of endophthalmitis, retinal detachment, or migration into the anterior chamber have been reported to date.