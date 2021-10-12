checkAd

CrowdStrike Falcon FileVantage Empowers Teams to Pinpoint Potential Adversary Activity Through Central Visibility and Scalable File Integrity Monitoring

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.10.2021, 21:15  |  19   |   |   

Fal.Con 2021--CrowdStrike Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint and workload protection, today announced Falcon FileVantage, a new file integrity monitoring solution that streamlines the security stack and offers full visibility on critical file, folder and registry changes. Falcon FileVantage monitors all critical files and systems through modernized workflow policies, adding valuable context through detection data and threat intelligence via the Falcon console.

Demands from regulatory authorities require* organizations to monitor changes to critical files, folders and registries, often overwhelming security and IT operations staff with alerts and notifications. This can make it difficult, if not impossible to sort through which file might demonstrate risky behavior, potentially leading to a security issue.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu CrowdStrike Holdings Inc!
Long
Basispreis 234,02€
Hebel 12,20
Ask 0,18
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 264,53€
Hebel 11,15
Ask 0,13
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

“When you consider scaling the simple acts of monitoring change, move or deletion of every crown jewel file in an organization, security and IT operations staff are under a lot of pressure,” said Amol Kulkarni, chief product and engineering officer at CrowdStrike. “With so much going on, missing a potentially compromised file is a real risk, and that’s where Falcon FileVantage adds value to the team and security of an organization. With a simplified security stack, comprehensive monitoring capabilities and rich threat context, Falcon FileVantage is a valuable, scalable solution that dramatically improves visibility, enabling teams to respond quickly to the threats that matter.”

With Falcon FileVantage, security and IT operations teams are offered summary and detailed dashboard views to immediately identify any changes occurring within an organization’s valuable files and systems. Security teams gain the ability to pinpoint adversary activity within their environment and can quickly prioritize remediation efforts. With custom and preset policies and group features, alert fatigue is managed, enabling teams to zero in on risky real-time changes.

Additional capabilities of Falcon FileVantage include:

  • Central Visibility - Bringing transparency to all critical file changes - offering relevant, intuitive dashboards displaying information on registry setting, what files/folders have been created or changed, and who was accessing those files/folders.
  • Insight from Threat Intelligence Context - Unlike other FIM solutions, Falcon FileVantage allows even greater visibility and context through added threat intelligence and detection data via the Falcon console.
  • Increased Efficiency - Enables security teams to quickly identify which files are relevant for monitoring, prioritize action based on other activities surrounding a host and reduce alert fatigue by enabling or disabling groups.
  • Solution Consolidation - Allows staff to streamline and consolidate solutions, relying on CrowdStrike’s single lightweight agent to provide live and continuous data without the need for multiple tools.

*Fulfilling compliance requirements for: PCI DSS, Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX), Federal Security Management Act (FISMA), National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), and others.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, is redefining security for the cloud era with an endpoint and workload protection platform built from the ground up to stop breaches. The CrowdStrike Falcon platform’s single lightweight-agent architecture leverages cloud-scale artificial intelligence (AI) and offers real-time protection and visibility across the enterprise, preventing attacks on endpoints and workloads on or off the network. Powered by the proprietary CrowdStrike Threat Graph, CrowdStrike Falcon captures approximately 1 trillion high-fidelity signals per day in real time from across the globe, fueling one of the world’s most advanced data platforms for security.

With CrowdStrike, customers benefit from better protection, better performance and immediate time-to-value delivered by the cloud-native Falcon platform.

There’s only one thing to remember about CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Qualifying organizations can gain full access to Falcon Prevent by starting a free trial.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/

Follow us: Blog | Twitter

2021 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike, the falcon logo, CrowdStrike Falcon and CrowdStrike Threat Graph are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, and in other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks, and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

CrowdStrike Holdings Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CrowdStrike Falcon FileVantage Empowers Teams to Pinpoint Potential Adversary Activity Through Central Visibility and Scalable File Integrity Monitoring Fal.Con 2021-CrowdStrike Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint and workload protection, today announced Falcon FileVantage, a new file integrity monitoring solution that streamlines the security stack and offers full visibility …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(11) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
Westwater Resources Provides Results From Its Definitive Feasibility Study for Battery Graphite ...
Valaris Drillship Achieves ABS Enhanced Electrical System Notation in World First
Design and Technology Unite in the New Cessna Citation M2 Gen2 and Citation XLS Gen2 Business Jets
FREYR Announces Joint Venture with Koch Strategic Platforms to Advance Development of Clean Battery ...
OWLT Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Owlet, ...
Federman & Sherwood Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Eargo, Inc.
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(11) 
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(11) 
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
21:15 UhrCrowdStrike Showcases Innovation and Leadership Across Key Areas to Bolster Customers’ Cyber Posture at Fal.Con 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19:35 UhrCrowdStrike Introduces First-Of-Its-Kind XDR Module to Deliver Real-Time Detection and Automated Response Across the Entire Security Stack
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19:30 UhrCrowdStrike Joins Forces with SaaS, Cloud and Security Leaders to Set the Standard for XDR Through New CrowdXDR Alliance
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19:30 UhrCrowdStrike Falcon Fusion Extends Support to Over Burdened SOC Teams, Provides Rich Contextual Insights and Customization Through SOAR Framework
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19:30 UhrCrowdStrike Launches Free Humio Community Edition to Bring Power of Streaming Log Management to Everyone
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.10.213 Tech-Aktien, die sich in 5 Jahren verdreifachen könnten
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
10.10.212 Aktien aus dem Bereich Cybersicherheit, die man für das nächste Jahrzehnt kaufen und halten kann
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
08.10.21Teamviewer, T-Mobile US, Vonovia, Fresenius, Klöckner, Rio Tinto, Millennial Lithium uvm.: 2er Zoom mit Nicole
Aktienlust | Analysen
05.10.21CrowdStrike to Host Investor Product Briefing
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21Ich sitze auf einer Rekordmenge an Bargeld: Hier sind 5 Aktien, die ich kaufen möchte
The Motley Fool | Kommentare