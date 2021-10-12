checkAd

CrowdStrike Showcases Innovation and Leadership Across Key Areas to Bolster Customers’ Cyber Posture at Fal.Con 2021

Fal.Con 2021--CrowdStrike Inc., (NASDAQ: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint and workload protection, today unveiled a series of new customer offerings and partnerships during the fifth annual Fal.Con cybersecurity conference. These new offerings showcase the CrowdStrike Falcon platform and CrowdStrike’s continued innovation in the security space and give Security, IT and DevOps teams the comprehensive tools needed to stop breaches and stay two steps ahead of today’s adversary.

“It has been an unparalleled year of customer-focused innovation at CrowdStrike. We are innovating relentlessly across the entire platform to make it easier for customers and partners to build on this foundation – efforts that are yielding the amazing cloud, observability, XDR and threat hunting capabilities we’re sharing this week at Fal.Con,” said Amol Kulkarni, chief product officer at CrowdStrike. “We are now initiating over 500 deployments every week and 100 new releases per year, and we’re just getting started.”

During Fal.Con 2021, CrowdStrike unveiled the following:

Humio’s Community Edition

Humio Community Edition is the only free offering of its size in the industry designed to bring the power of Humio’s streaming observability to everyone. Available immediately, the new offering enables users to ingest 16 GB of data per day and retain the data up to seven days – all while giving users ongoing access with no limited trial period. Additionally, customers can ingest and use their Falcon Data Replicator (FDR) data within Humio Community Edition showing the power of CrowdStrike Falcon and Humio together. This allows customers to stream data at scale and in real-time, helping teams to prevent, recover from, and quickly understand the root cause of incidents.

Falcon XDR

CrowdStrike’s new Falcon XDR module extends CrowdStrike’s industry leading endpoint detection and response (EDR) capabilities to deliver real-time detection and automated response across the entire security stack. Falcon XDR provides security teams with a faster way to respond, contain and remediate sophisticated attacks and enables defense in depth with shared telemetry, improves security efficacy and accelerates response by automating complex workflows.

CrowdXDR Alliance

The CrowdXDR Alliance is a groundbreaking partnership with industry leaders to establish a common XDR language for data sharing between security tools and processes. The CrowdXDR Alliance launch partners include Google Cloud, Okta, ServiceNow, Zscaler, Netskope, Proofpoint, Extrahop, Mimecast, Claroty and Corelight. The Alliance, with security and IT leaders from industries spanning cloud, web, email, identity, network, OT and IT operations, overcomes the traditional lack of standards for data sharing across security platforms that can create gaps in investigations and threat hunting. The goal of the alliance is to ensure that EDR data is enriched with the most relevant, vendor-specific security telemetry to extend detection and response across an integrated security stack.

Wertpapier


