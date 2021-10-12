checkAd

The Mexico Equity and Income Fund Announces Expiration of Rights Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.10.2021, 21:17  |  18   |   |   

The Mexico Equity and Income Fund, Inc. (“the Fund”) (NYSE: MXE) announced today that its non-transferable rights offering to purchase additional shares of its common stock expired on October 8, 2021.

The Subscription Price was $8.90. The Fund has elected to fulfill all subscription requests by Rights Holders. Since the Subscription Price is greater than the Estimated Subscription Price of $11.13, refunds will be made to those Rights Holders that elected to receive a refund of such excess amount. All other subscribing Rights Holders will receive additional shares of the Fund for such excess amount.

The total number of shares to be issued to subscribing Rights Holders is 2,613,746.



