good natured Products Inc. Announces $50 Million Financing and Commercial Agreement with US Food Producer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- good natured Products Inc. (the “Company” or “good natured”) (TSX-V: GDNP), a North American leader in earth-friendly plant-based products, today announces it has filed a preliminary short form prospectus with the securities regulatory authorities in all provinces of Canada except Quebec, in connection with an anticipated offering (the "Offering") of $15 million aggregate principal amount of convertible unsecured subordinated debentures maturing October 31, 2026 (the “Debentures”). The Offering is being conducted on an overnight marketed basis by a syndicate of underwriters (the “Underwriters”) led by National Bank Financial Inc. (“NBF”) and Beacon Securities Limited (“Beacon”).

The Company also announces that it has received a committed term sheet from National Bank of Canada (“National Bank”) and is negotiating a credit agreement that contemplates up to $35.8 million in financing, including a revolving working capital facility, capital expenditure financing, mortgage and a $10 million accordion facility, which is available at the discretion of National Bank (collectively, the “Senior Credit Facility” and together with the Offering, the "Financing").

The completion of the Financing would reduce the Company’s annual combined interest rate across all its debt facilities by 2.37%, reduce principal payments by over $8 million through the end of 2024, and increase the Company’s net working capital to between $25 million and $30 million. The resulting asset to liability ratio would become approximately 1.4x post completion of the Financing compared to 1.0x at December 31, 2020. The completion of the Financing would also consolidate four existing lenders into one senior secured debt financing partner.

"We’re extremely pleased to announce these new funding agreements designed to strengthen our working capital position while providing the Company with additional fire power to execute our acquisition strategy,” stated Paul Antoniadis, CEO of good natured. “This Financing, once completed, will decrease the blended average interest rate on our debt and materially reduce our principal payments over the next three years, providing the Company with access to additional cash assets to fund organic initiatives, including the commercial relationship we are announcing concurrently."

