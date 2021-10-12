checkAd

Festi hf. Buy-back programme week 41 - end of buy-back

In week 41, Festi purchased in total 443,689 own shares for total amount of 94,118,379 ISK as follows:


Week Date Time Purchased shares Share price Purchase price
41 11.10.2021 11:00:44 3.026 212,000 641.512
41 11.10.2021 12:07:07 9.800 212,000 2.077.600
41 11.10.2021 13:07:29 150.000 213,000 31.950.000
41 11.10.2021 15:24:38 87.174 212,000 18.480.888
41 12.10.2021 10:10:30 100.000 212,000 21.200.000
41 12.10.2021 14:20:02 93.689 211,000 19.768.379
      443.689   94.118.379


This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 20 September 2021 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. Festi has purchased in total 3,500,000 own shares for 732,506,058 ISK and has finished the buy-back.

Before the purchase Festi held 2,500,000 own shares or 0.77% of issued shares but owns now 6,000,000 own shares or 1.85% of issued shares.

The execution of the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).





