Elopak Buys Naturepak Beverage for $96 Million

(PLX AI) – Elopak to acquire 100% of the share capital in Naturepak Beverage Packaging.Elopak will acquire Naturepak Beverage for a cash free debt free purchase price of $96 millionThe transaction will be funded through a combination of available …

  • (PLX AI) – Elopak to acquire 100% of the share capital in Naturepak Beverage Packaging.
  • Elopak will acquire Naturepak Beverage for a cash free debt free purchase price of $96 million
  • The transaction will be funded through a combination of available cash balances and credit facilities
  • The transaction is expected to be accretive to Elopak’s growth, margins and earnings per share upon completion
Wertpapier


