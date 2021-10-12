Elopak Buys Naturepak Beverage for $96 Million Autor: PLX AI | 12.10.2021, 21:36 | | 0 | 0 12.10.2021, 21:36 | (PLX AI) – Elopak to acquire 100% of the share capital in Naturepak Beverage Packaging.Elopak will acquire Naturepak Beverage for a cash free debt free purchase price of $96 millionThe transaction will be funded through a combination of available … (PLX AI) – Elopak to acquire 100% of the share capital in Naturepak Beverage Packaging.Elopak will acquire Naturepak Beverage for a cash free debt free purchase price of $96 millionThe transaction will be funded through a combination of available … (PLX AI) – Elopak to acquire 100% of the share capital in Naturepak Beverage Packaging.

Elopak will acquire Naturepak Beverage for a cash free debt free purchase price of $96 million

The transaction will be funded through a combination of available cash balances and credit facilities

The transaction is expected to be accretive to Elopak’s growth, margins and earnings per share upon completion Elopak Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Elopak Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer