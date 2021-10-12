theScore Announces Shareholder Approval of its Acquisition by the Arrangement with Penn National Gaming

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (“theScore” or the “Company”) (TSX: SCR; NASDAQ: SCR) is pleased to announce that holders (the “Company Shareholders”) of its Class A Subordinate Voting Shares and Special Voting Shares have voted in favour of the previously announced acquisition by Penn National Gaming, Inc. by way of a Plan of Arrangement (the “Arrangement”) at the Company's special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) held on October 12, 2021.

The completion of the Arrangement requires the approval of: (i) at least two-thirds of the votes cast at the Meeting in person or by proxy by Company Shareholders; and (ii) a majority of the votes cast at the Meeting in person or by proxy by Company Shareholders, each voting as a separate class, excluding the votes of persons whose votes must be excluded in accordance with Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”).