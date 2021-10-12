theScore Announces Shareholder Approval of its Acquisition by the Arrangement with Penn National Gaming
Score Media and Gaming Inc. (“theScore” or the “Company”) (TSX: SCR; NASDAQ: SCR) is pleased to announce that holders (the “Company Shareholders”) of its Class A Subordinate Voting Shares and Special Voting Shares have voted in favour of the previously announced acquisition by Penn National Gaming, Inc. by way of a Plan of Arrangement (the “Arrangement”) at the Company's special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) held on October 12, 2021.
The completion of the Arrangement requires the approval of: (i) at least two-thirds of the votes cast at the Meeting in person or by proxy by Company Shareholders; and (ii) a majority of the votes cast at the Meeting in person or by proxy by Company Shareholders, each voting as a separate class, excluding the votes of persons whose votes must be excluded in accordance with Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”).
The voting results from the Meeting are as follows:
|
|
Votes For
|
%
|
Votes Against
|
%
|
Class A Subordinate Voting
|
37,202,211
|
99.96
|
13,881
|
0.04
|
Class A Subordinate Voting
|
36,582,187
|
99.96
|
13,881
|
0.04
|
Special Voting Shareholders
|
557
|
100
|
-
|
-
Subject to receipt of a final order in respect of the Arrangement from the Supreme Court of British Columbia, and satisfaction or waiver of the other conditions to closing contained in the arrangement agreement with Penn National Gaming, Inc., the Arrangement is expected to close on October 19, 2021.
