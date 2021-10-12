checkAd

theScore Announces Shareholder Approval of its Acquisition by the Arrangement with Penn National Gaming

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (“theScore” or the “Company”) (TSX: SCR; NASDAQ: SCR) is pleased to announce that holders (the “Company Shareholders”) of its Class A Subordinate Voting Shares and Special Voting Shares have voted in favour of the previously announced acquisition by Penn National Gaming, Inc. by way of a Plan of Arrangement (the “Arrangement”) at the Company's special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) held on October 12, 2021.

The completion of the Arrangement requires the approval of: (i) at least two-thirds of the votes cast at the Meeting in person or by proxy by Company Shareholders; and (ii) a majority of the votes cast at the Meeting in person or by proxy by Company Shareholders, each voting as a separate class, excluding the votes of persons whose votes must be excluded in accordance with Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”).

The voting results from the Meeting are as follows:

 

Votes For

%

Votes Against

%

Class A Subordinate Voting
Shareholders and Special
Voting Shareholders

37,202,211

99.96

13,881

0.04

Class A Subordinate Voting
Shareholders (excluding votes
attached to the Class A
Subordinate Voting Shares
required to be excluded for the
purposes of “minority approval”
under MI 61-101).

36,582,187

99.96

13,881

0.04

Special Voting Shareholders
(excluding votes attached to the
Special Voting Shares required
to be excluded for the purposes
of “minority approval” under MI
61-101).

557

100

-

-

Subject to receipt of a final order in respect of the Arrangement from the Supreme Court of British Columbia, and satisfaction or waiver of the other conditions to closing contained in the arrangement agreement with Penn National Gaming, Inc., the Arrangement is expected to close on October 19, 2021.

