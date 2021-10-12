checkAd

Banco Santander Chile Announces Third Quarter 2021 Analyst and Investor Webcast / Conference Call

SANTIAGO, Chile, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are cordially invited to participate in Banco Santander Chile's (NYSE: BSAC) conference call-webcast on Friday October 29, 2021 at 11.00 AM (Eastern Time) where we will discuss 3Q 2021 financial results. The Bank's Officers participating in the conference call are: Emiliano Muratore, CFO, Robert Moreno, Manager of Investor Relations and Claudio Soto, Chief Economist. A question and answer session will follow the presentation.
 
The Earnings report will be published on October 29, 2021 before the market opens. The quiet period begins on October 15.

To participate, the webcast presentation can be viewed at: https://mm.closir.com/slides?id=720987

Or please dial in using any of the below numbers:
 United Kingdom+44 203 984 9844
 USA+1 718 866 4614
 Austria+43 720 022981
 Brazil+556120171549
 Canada+1 587 855 1318
 Chile+56228401484
 Czech Republic+420 910 880101
 Estonia+372 609 4102
 Finland+35 8753 26 4477
 France+33 1758 50 878
 Germany+49 30 25 555 323
 Hong Kong+852 3001 6551
 Mexico+52 55 1168 9973
 Peru+51 1 7060950
 Poland+48 22 124 49 59
 Russia+7 495 283 98 58
 Singapore+65 3138 6816
 South Africa+27872500455
 South Korea+82 70 4732 5006
 Sweden+46 10 551 30 20
 Turkey+90 850 390 7512
 Ukraine+380 89 324 0624

Participant Passcode: 720987

Please dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the starting time of the conference.
 
If you have any questions, please contact Robert Moreno at Banco Santander Chile at Robert.moreno@santander.cl, Rowena Lambert at Rowena.lambert@santander.cl or Fernanda Vasquez at Fernanda.vasquez@santander.cl.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Robert Moreno

Investor Relations

Banco Santander Chile
 
Bandera 140, Floor 20
 
Santiago, Chile

Tel: (562) 2320-8284

Email: irelations@santander.cl

Website: www.santander.cl





