Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on ARO-C3 for Treatment of Complement Mediated Diseases

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.10.2021, 22:00  |  14   |   |   

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) today announced that on October 26, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. ET it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) webinar on ARO-C3, the company’s investigational RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic being developed as a treatment for patients with various complement mediated diseases.

The webinar will feature presentations by KOLs Richard J. Glassock, MD, MACP, FRCP, FASN (David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA), and Peter Browett, BMedSci, MBChB, FRACP, FRCPA (University of Auckland School of Medicine). They will discuss the current treatment landscape and unmet medical need in treating patients with complement mediated renal and hematological diseases.

Arrowhead’s management team will discuss the biology of the target, preclinical data generated to date, and clinical plans for ARO-C3. ARO-C3 is designed to reduce production of complement component 3 (C3) as a potential therapy for various complement mediated diseases. Arrowhead recently nominated ARO-C3 as a clinical candidate and intends to file a CTA in the fourth quarter of 2021 to begin clinical studies.

The webinar may be accessed on the Events and Presentations page under the Investors section of the Arrowhead website on October 26, and a replay will be made available following the conclusion of the webinar.

Richard J. Glassock, MD, MACP, FRCP, FASN graduated from the UCLA School of Medicine in 1960 and received post-graduate training at UCLA, Harvard and Scripps Research Institute. His main interests are in glomerular disease, chronic kidney disease and clinical nephrology. He has published over 750 original papers, books, book chapters and reviews. He is the past-president of the American Society of Nephrology, the National Kidney Foundation (USA), and past-Chairman of the American Board of Internal Medicine. He is the former Chair of the Departments of Medicine at the University of Kentucky (1992-1999) and Harbor-UCLA Medical Center (1980-1992). He is a Master of The American College of Physicians and a Fellow of The Royal College of Physicians (UK).

Dr. Glassock was the founding Editor-in-Chief of the NephSAP Journal of the American Society of Nephrology (2002). He is an Editor of the Nephrology section of UpToDate, an Associate Editor of the American Journal of Nephrology and a founding Moderator of The ASN Communities on-line site. He has received the David Hume Memorial Award of the National Kidney Foundation, The Robert Narins Award of the American Society of Nephrology, Distinguished Achievement Awards from UCLA and the Association of Professors of Medicine, The Torchbearer Award of the American Kidney Fund, and the Medal of Excellence Award from the American Association of Kidney Patients (in 2014). He is currently Professor Emeritus at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and an independent medical consultant.

