AVANGRID Announces Changes to Renewables Leadership

“Our renewables business is a meaningful engine of growth for AVANGRID and today we have established ourselves as the third largest renewables generator in the country and the leader in offshore wind,” said Dennis V. Arriola, AVANGRID CEO. “With two strong and experienced leaders like Jose Antonio and Bill, it makes sense to simplify our structure to ensure we are strongly aligned and focused on the key opportunities related to our strategic plan. This is an exciting time for AVANGRID and Avangrid Renewables and I am very optimistic that under Bill and Jose Antonio’s leadership, we will continue to grow our renewables portfolio and improve the operating performance of our existing portfolio of assets.”

AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR), a leading sustainable energy company, announced today the appointment of Bill White and Jose Antonio Miranda as Co-Presidents & CEOs of Avangrid Renewables. Within this structure, White will serve as Offshore President & CEO and Miranda will serve as Onshore President & CEO effective immediately. The changes come as Alejandro de Hoz, President & CEO of Avangrid Renewables, has decided to leave the company.

White has served as head of U.S. offshore wind at Avangrid Renewables since October 2020 where he has led the development and implementation of the company’s overall offshore wind strategy, which includes projects in Massachusetts, Connecticut and North Carolina.

Prior to joining Avangrid Renewables, White served in a number of roles in the private and public sector related to offshore wind. He also served in the White House as a special assistant to the president and as assistant secretary at the Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs. He is a graduate of Boston College’s School of Management and the Harvard Kennedy School.

Miranda, whose appointment was announced by the company last month, brings with him extensive renewables leadership experience and was previously CEO of Onshore in the Americas region for Siemens Gamesa and Chairman of its Boards in US, Mexico and Brazil. Prior to his decade-long tenure at Siemens Gamesa where he held roles in Europe, Asia and the Americas, he held a variety of roles at the multinational engineering firm, ABB.

Miranda holds a Master of Business Administration from ICADE (Universidad Pontificia de Comillas, Madrid, Spain) and a degree in Industrial Engineering from the Superior Technical Institute of Industrial Engineers of Gijón (Oviedo University, Spain).

Miranda and White will report directly to Arriola and serve on AVANGRID’s Management Committee.

