checkAd

SkyWater Signs Technology Transfer and License Agreement for Deca’s Gen 2 M-Series Fan-out and Adaptive Patterning Technology

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.10.2021, 22:00  |  16   |   |   

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ: SKYT), the trusted technology realization partner and Deca Technologies (Deca), a leading provider of advanced electronic interconnect technology, today announced an agreement for Deca’s second generation M-Series fan-out wafer-level packaging (FOWLP) technology with Adaptive Patterning within SkyWater’s advanced packaging facility in Florida. The companies are endeavoring to establish the first high volume FOWLP capability in the U.S. to bring proven solutions for single and multi-die packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration capability for chiplets through 2.5D and 3D implementations.

Deca’s first generation technology changed the game with high volume production for leading mobile applications and is well-known for enabling exceptional board-level reliability, end-customer quality and electrical performance. Deca’s unique Adaptive Patterning with mask-less laser direct imaging delivers high-density design rules and high production yields in a cost-effective miniaturized format.

Deca’s second generation FOWLP technology includes 2 µm RDL features combined with industry-benchmark 20 µm bond pad pitch and targets advanced mobile devices, high-performance computing (HPC), high-end networking, artificial intelligence (AI), and edge computing as well as high density 3D integration technology in medical and defense applications.

Cliff Sandstrom, Deca’s vice president of technology development, stated, “This is an exciting time for the industry as SkyWater invests in Deca’s Gen 2, delivering a cutting-edge packaging technology which is competitive with current industry leaders including advanced silicon interposers. With multiple customers designing into Gen 2, we look forward to working closely with SkyWater to successfully bring these new products to market.”

Dr. Brad Ferguson, SkyWater Florida senior vice president and general manager, added, “Through this collaborative work with Deca, we look forward to reaching another milestone in the realization of our vision for state-of-the-art domestic advanced packaging foundry services. We’re proud to lead the onshoring of this key technology and expect it to serve customer demand in numerous markets. Deca’s powerful integration platform nicely complements our Technology as a ServiceSM model for customers driving leading-edge device architectures that require advanced electronic interconnect solutions.”

Seite 1 von 3


SkyWater Technology Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SkyWater Signs Technology Transfer and License Agreement for Deca’s Gen 2 M-Series Fan-out and Adaptive Patterning Technology SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ: SKYT), the trusted technology realization partner and Deca Technologies (Deca), a leading provider of advanced electronic interconnect technology, today announced an agreement for Deca’s second generation M-Series …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
Westwater Resources Provides Results From Its Definitive Feasibility Study for Battery Graphite ...
Valaris Drillship Achieves ABS Enhanced Electrical System Notation in World First
Design and Technology Unite in the New Cessna Citation M2 Gen2 and Citation XLS Gen2 Business Jets
FREYR Announces Joint Venture with Koch Strategic Platforms to Advance Development of Clean Battery ...
OWLT Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Owlet, ...
Federman & Sherwood Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Eargo, Inc.
Bentley Systems and SMRT Trains Collaborate to Improve Safety and Reliability of Metro Rail ...
Sesen Bio Expands CMC and Clinical Teams
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(11) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
BrainChip Takes the Wheel at Edge Computing World Global 2021
The Very Good Food Company Addresses Market Rumors in Advance of Anticipated NASDAQ Listing
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(11) 
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06.10.21SkyWater and NanoDx Partner to Develop and Produce Nanoscale Sensors for Rapid COVID-19 Testing and Other Vital Diagnostics
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.09.21SkyWater Hosts Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten