SkyWater Signs Technology Transfer and License Agreement for Deca’s Gen 2 M-Series Fan-out and Adaptive Patterning Technology

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ: SKYT), the trusted technology realization partner and Deca Technologies (Deca), a leading provider of advanced electronic interconnect technology, today announced an agreement for Deca’s second generation M-Series fan-out wafer-level packaging (FOWLP) technology with Adaptive Patterning within SkyWater’s advanced packaging facility in Florida. The companies are endeavoring to establish the first high volume FOWLP capability in the U.S. to bring proven solutions for single and multi-die packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration capability for chiplets through 2.5D and 3D implementations.

Deca’s first generation technology changed the game with high volume production for leading mobile applications and is well-known for enabling exceptional board-level reliability, end-customer quality and electrical performance. Deca’s unique Adaptive Patterning with mask-less laser direct imaging delivers high-density design rules and high production yields in a cost-effective miniaturized format.

Deca’s second generation FOWLP technology includes 2 µm RDL features combined with industry-benchmark 20 µm bond pad pitch and targets advanced mobile devices, high-performance computing (HPC), high-end networking, artificial intelligence (AI), and edge computing as well as high density 3D integration technology in medical and defense applications.

Cliff Sandstrom, Deca’s vice president of technology development, stated, “This is an exciting time for the industry as SkyWater invests in Deca’s Gen 2, delivering a cutting-edge packaging technology which is competitive with current industry leaders including advanced silicon interposers. With multiple customers designing into Gen 2, we look forward to working closely with SkyWater to successfully bring these new products to market.”

Dr. Brad Ferguson, SkyWater Florida senior vice president and general manager, added, “Through this collaborative work with Deca, we look forward to reaching another milestone in the realization of our vision for state-of-the-art domestic advanced packaging foundry services. We’re proud to lead the onshoring of this key technology and expect it to serve customer demand in numerous markets. Deca’s powerful integration platform nicely complements our Technology as a ServiceSM model for customers driving leading-edge device architectures that require advanced electronic interconnect solutions.”