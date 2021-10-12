mdf commerce evolves its product offering with new k-ecommerce Integrated Payment solution

KIP offers a simple, efficient, and affordable solution for Microsoft Dynamics GP and Business Central (BC) users who want to offer online payments. Approximately 15,000 clients will have direct access to the product in Microsoft AppSource for fast deployment, enabling them to offer a convenient and fully integrated payment processing solution. This seamless connection allows clients to experience real-time communication between their payment solution and enterprise resource planning (ERP), ensuring optimal speed and accuracy on each transaction.

MONTREAL, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mdf commerce inc. (TSX:MDF) , a leader in SaaS commerce technology solutions, today announced the launch of its k-ecommerce Integrated Payment solution (KIP), an omnichannel payment processing software. This digital solution offers invoice payment and transaction processing, and offers merchants a competitively priced gateway with industry-leading account services. This innovative product demonstrates the commitment of mdf commerce to expand and enhance its offering and diversify its revenue streams.

The payment processing software is a testament to the Company’s ability to innovate and to generate new revenue streams.

All transactions in KIP are processed through the Payment Card Industry (PCI) Level 1 Certified private cloud environment of mdf commerce, leveraging advanced data encryption and tokenization technology to protect clients’ sensitive data to yield the highest level of payment security. As a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner, k-ecommerce offers superior technical capabilities, a frictionless client experience and complimentary in-house support.

KIP processes payments from all sales channels, minimizing payment turnaround, ensuring speed and accuracy on every transaction. This easily accessible solution enables mdf commerce to serve thousands of Microsoft Dynamics GP and BC users in need of a payment processing solution to integrate into their ERP, even without an ecommerce platform.

“We constantly strive to bring innovative solutions that enable the merchant community. With the launch of KIP, we are confident that merchants will now have access to a cutting-edge payment solution that is easy to deploy and integrate,” said Pascal Cardinal, General Manager of k-ecommerce. “We are delighted to launch this new solution today, which compliments our offering and provides a convenient and efficient portfolio of products to our clients.”

KIP will be presented for the first time at the Community Summit in Houston, Texas on October 12-15, 2021.

About mdf commerce inc.

mdf commerce inc. (TSX:MDF) enables the flow of commerce by providing a broad set of SaaS solutions that optimize and accelerate commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Our platforms and services empower businesses around the world, allowing them to generate billions of dollars in transactions on an annual basis. Our eprocurement, Unified Commerce and emarketplace platforms are supported by a strong and dedicated team of approximately 800 employees based in Canada, the United States, Denmark, Ukraine and China. For more information, please visit us at mdfcommerce.com, follow us on LinkedIn or call at 1-877-677-9088.

