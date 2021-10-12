checkAd

Prometheus Biosciences to Present at Jefferies Virtual Next Generation IBD Therapeutics Summit

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: RXDX), today announced that Mark McKenna, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Allison Luo, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Virtual Next Generation IBD Therapeutics Summit on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. ET.

A live and archived webcast of the fireside chat will be available via the Events & Webcasts section of the Prometheus Biosciences website. A replay of the presentation will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a precision medicine approach for the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic and companion diagnostic products for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, starting first with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). The Company’s precision medicine platform, Prometheus360, combines proprietary machine learning-based analytical approaches with one of the world’s largest gastrointestinal bioinformatics databases to identify novel therapeutic targets and develop therapeutic candidates to engage those targets.

The Company’s lead candidate, PRA023, is an IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of the two most common forms of IBD, Ulcerative Colitis (UC) and Crohn’s Disease (CD).  The Company has initiated enrollment in a Phase 2 trial in UC patients and a Phase 2a trial in CD patients, each utilizing a genetic-based companion diagnostic designed to identify patients more likely to respond to PRA023. 

Prometheus Biosciences Contact:
Noel Kurdi
VP Investor Relations and Communications
(646) 241-4400
nkurdi@prometheusbiosciences.com

Media Contact:
Jake Robison
CanaleComm, an Ashfield Health Company
(619) 849-5383
jake.robison@canalecomm.com





