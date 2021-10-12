checkAd

NeoGenomics Announces Board of Directors' Transition

Autor: Accesswire
12.10.2021, 22:05  |  27   |   |   

Appoints Lead Independent Director Lynn Tetrault as Non-Executive Chair. Douglas VanOort steps-down as Executive Chairman and will retire from the Board of Directors before the end of the yearFT. MYERS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / …

Appoints Lead Independent Director Lynn Tetrault as Non-Executive Chair. Douglas VanOort steps-down as Executive Chairman and will retire from the Board of Directors before the end of the year

FT. MYERS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO), a leading provider of cancer-focused genetic testing services and global oncology contract research services, announced today a transition in the leadership of its Board of Directors. Ms. Lynn A. Tetrault, former Lead Independent Director, has been appointed Non-executive Chair of the Board of Directors. Ms. Tetrault replaces Douglas M. VanOort who served as Chairman and CEO from 2009 through April 2021 and recently as Executive Chair of the NeoGenomics Board of Directors. As part of the transition, Mr. VanOort will be stepping down as Executive Chairman and plans to retire as a member of the Board of Directors before the end of the year as the Board concludes an ongoing search process.

Ms. Tetrault has served on the NeoGenomics Board of Directors since 2015 and was appointed Lead Independent Director in July 2020. Ms. Tetrault has worked in healthcare for more than 25 years and has extensive human resource and corporate governance experience. She worked from 1993 to 2014 with AstraZeneca, PLC, most recently as Executive Vice President of Human Resources and Corporate Affairs. Prior to AstraZeneca, Ms. Tetrault practiced healthcare and corporate law at Choate, Hall and Stewart. Ms. Tetrault has an undergraduate degree from Princeton University and a J.D. from the University of Virginia Law School.

Douglas VanOort commented "As I take this next step in the retirement process, I feel a special honor and privilege to have served alongside the outstanding people of NeoGenomics for over twelve years. I am so proud of their unparalleled dedication to patients, to our values-based culture, and to excellence. Each of our Board members are excited that Lynn Tetrault has agreed to become non-Executive Chair of our Board of Directors. She is an extraordinary woman and we are fortunate for her leadership."

Lynn Tetrault said "NeoGenomics is a very special company, providing employees with outstanding career opportunities, clients with extraordinary service, and patients with reliable and state-of-the-art oncology testing. I am honored and excited to serve as Chair of the Board of this wonderful company. On behalf of the Board and all of our employees, I would like to thank Doug for his exceptional leadership and compassionate dedication to patients, our employees and clients over the past 12 years."

Seite 1 von 3
Neogenomics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NeoGenomics Announces Board of Directors' Transition Appoints Lead Independent Director Lynn Tetrault as Non-Executive Chair. Douglas VanOort steps-down as Executive Chairman and will retire from the Board of Directors before the end of the yearFT. MYERS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cielo Announces Operational and Corporate Update
Cinedigm Chairman and CEO Chris McGurk Highlights Positive Business Results at Annual Stockholder ...
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited Announces Monthly Distribution and ...
Aberdeen Standard Investments U.S. Closed-End Funds Announce Distribution Payment Details
Vicinity Motor Corp. Provides Corporate Update and 2022 Financial Guidance
Solitron Devices, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Results
TransCold Distribution, a Unilever Master Distributor, Adds KOMO Plant Based Foods to Its ...
XPhyto Reports Development Update for its Drug Delivery Business
AI/ML Innovations' AI Rx Preparing for Imminent Launch into US Market
Empower Clinics and Fobi Deepen Partnership by Offering Highest Technology Testing Solutions for ...
Titel
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
Cielo Announces Operational and Corporate Update
Fortitude Gold’s Golden Mile Returns 16.76 Meters Grading 3.31 g/t Gold and 6.10 Meters of 5.93 ...
Green Stream Holdings Inc (GSFI) Announces Declaration Of A Special Common Stock Dividend To ...
CanaFarma Announces Interim COO Resignation
Wedgemount Samples up to 14.8% Cu and Discovers Multiple New Mineralized Zones at Cookie ...
Evotec Expands Neuroscience Collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to Include Novel Cell Type
Petroteq Provides Update on TSXV Application for Reinstatement
Linde Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule
Gold Resource Corporation Enters Into Arrangement Agreement With Aquila Resources Inc.
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...