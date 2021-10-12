NeoGenomics Announces Board of Directors' Transition

Appoints Lead Independent Director Lynn Tetrault as Non-Executive Chair. Douglas VanOort steps-down as Executive Chairman and will retire from the Board of Directors before the end of the yearFT. MYERS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / …

FT. MYERS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) , a leading provider of cancer-focused genetic testing services and global oncology contract research services, announced today a transition in the leadership of its Board of Directors. Ms. Lynn A. Tetrault, former Lead Independent Director, has been appointed Non-executive Chair of the Board of Directors. Ms. Tetrault replaces Douglas M. VanOort who served as Chairman and CEO from 2009 through April 2021 and recently as Executive Chair of the NeoGenomics Board of Directors. As part of the transition, Mr. VanOort will be stepping down as Executive Chairman and plans to retire as a member of the Board of Directors before the end of the year as the Board concludes an ongoing search process.

Ms. Tetrault has served on the NeoGenomics Board of Directors since 2015 and was appointed Lead Independent Director in July 2020. Ms. Tetrault has worked in healthcare for more than 25 years and has extensive human resource and corporate governance experience. She worked from 1993 to 2014 with AstraZeneca, PLC, most recently as Executive Vice President of Human Resources and Corporate Affairs. Prior to AstraZeneca, Ms. Tetrault practiced healthcare and corporate law at Choate, Hall and Stewart. Ms. Tetrault has an undergraduate degree from Princeton University and a J.D. from the University of Virginia Law School.

Douglas VanOort commented "As I take this next step in the retirement process, I feel a special honor and privilege to have served alongside the outstanding people of NeoGenomics for over twelve years. I am so proud of their unparalleled dedication to patients, to our values-based culture, and to excellence. Each of our Board members are excited that Lynn Tetrault has agreed to become non-Executive Chair of our Board of Directors. She is an extraordinary woman and we are fortunate for her leadership."

Lynn Tetrault said "NeoGenomics is a very special company, providing employees with outstanding career opportunities, clients with extraordinary service, and patients with reliable and state-of-the-art oncology testing. I am honored and excited to serve as Chair of the Board of this wonderful company. On behalf of the Board and all of our employees, I would like to thank Doug for his exceptional leadership and compassionate dedication to patients, our employees and clients over the past 12 years."