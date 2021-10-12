Ulta Beauty to Host Virtual 2021 Analyst and Investor Conference

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) today announced that the Company will host its virtual 2021 analyst and investor conference on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Central Time. During the virtual event, members of Ulta Beauty’s senior leadership team will discuss the Company’s strategic imperatives and longer-term growth strategy. The event will be webcast live at https://www.ulta.com/investor .

At Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA), the possibilities are beautiful. Ulta Beauty is the largest U.S. beauty retailer and the premier beauty destination for cosmetics, fragrance, skin care products, hair care products and salon services. In 1990, the Company reinvented the beauty retail experience by offering a new way to shop for beauty – bringing together all things beauty, all in one place. Today, Ulta Beauty operates more than 1,250 retail stores across 50 states and also distributes its products through its website, which includes a collection of tips, tutorials, and social content.

Ulta Beauty was recently added to the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, which tracks the financial performance of public companies committed to supporting gender equality through policy development, representation and transparency. More information about Ulta Beauty’s corporate responsibility efforts can be found at https://www.ulta.com/investor.

