checkAd

Ulta Beauty to Host Virtual 2021 Analyst and Investor Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.10.2021, 22:05  |   |   |   

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) today announced that the Company will host its virtual 2021 analyst and investor conference on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Central Time. During the virtual event, members of Ulta Beauty’s senior leadership team will discuss the Company’s strategic imperatives and longer-term growth strategy. The event will be webcast live at https://www.ulta.com/investor.

About Ulta Beauty

At Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA), the possibilities are beautiful. Ulta Beauty is the largest U.S. beauty retailer and the premier beauty destination for cosmetics, fragrance, skin care products, hair care products and salon services. In 1990, the Company reinvented the beauty retail experience by offering a new way to shop for beauty – bringing together all things beauty, all in one place. Today, Ulta Beauty operates more than 1,250 retail stores across 50 states and also distributes its products through its website, which includes a collection of tips, tutorials, and social content. For more information, visit https://www.ulta.com.

Ulta Beauty was recently added to the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, which tracks the financial performance of public companies committed to supporting gender equality through policy development, representation and transparency. More information about Ulta Beauty’s corporate responsibility efforts can be found at https://www.ulta.com/investor.

Ulta Beauty Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. (ULTA)
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ulta Beauty to Host Virtual 2021 Analyst and Investor Conference Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) today announced that the Company will host its virtual 2021 analyst and investor conference on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Central Time. During the virtual event, members of Ulta Beauty’s …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
Westwater Resources Provides Results From Its Definitive Feasibility Study for Battery Graphite ...
Valaris Drillship Achieves ABS Enhanced Electrical System Notation in World First
Design and Technology Unite in the New Cessna Citation M2 Gen2 and Citation XLS Gen2 Business Jets
FREYR Announces Joint Venture with Koch Strategic Platforms to Advance Development of Clean Battery ...
OWLT Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Owlet, ...
Federman & Sherwood Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Eargo, Inc.
Bentley Systems and SMRT Trains Collaborate to Improve Safety and Reliability of Metro Rail ...
Sesen Bio Expands CMC and Clinical Teams
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(11) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
BrainChip Takes the Wheel at Edge Computing World Global 2021
The Very Good Food Company Addresses Market Rumors in Advance of Anticipated NASDAQ Listing
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(11) 
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06.10.21Volker Schilling: Flirten und Daten: Mit Ulta Beauty und Match Group das Depot aufhübschen
wallstreet:online Zentralredaktion | Kommentare
06.10.21Der wallstreet:online Podcast: Evergrande, El Salvador und die Post-Corona-Economy - jetzt im neuen BÖRSENFUNK
wallstreet:online Zentralredaktion | Kommentare
01.10.21Corona-Nachholeffekte: "Flirten und Daten für das Depot" - Volker Schilling mit zwei attraktiven Aktien
wallstreet:online Zentralredaktion | Kommentare
22.09.21Ulta Beauty Announces MUSE 100, Honoring Black Voices in Beauty
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten