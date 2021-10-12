Model N Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

Model N, Inc. (NYSE: MODN), the leader in cloud revenue management solutions, plans to announce financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 after market close on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. The company also plans to host a conference call that day at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to review its financial results and business outlook.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 877-407-4018 from the United States or +1-201-689-8471 internationally with reference to the company name and conference title. A live webcast and replay of the conference call can be accessed from the investor relations page of Model N’s website at investor.modeln.com. Following the completion of the call through 11:59 p.m. ET on November 23, 2021, a telephone replay will be available by dialing 844-512-2921 from the United States or +1-412-317-6671 internationally with recording access code 13723796.