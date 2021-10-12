checkAd

Model N Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.10.2021, 22:05  |   |   |   

Model N, Inc. (NYSE: MODN), the leader in cloud revenue management solutions, plans to announce financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 after market close on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. The company also plans to host a conference call that day at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to review its financial results and business outlook.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 877-407-4018 from the United States or +1-201-689-8471 internationally with reference to the company name and conference title. A live webcast and replay of the conference call can be accessed from the investor relations page of Model N’s website at investor.modeln.com. Following the completion of the call through 11:59 p.m. ET on November 23, 2021, a telephone replay will be available by dialing 844-512-2921 from the United States or +1-412-317-6671 internationally with recording access code 13723796.

About Model N

Model N enables life sciences and high-tech companies to drive growth and market share, minimizing revenue leakage throughout the revenue lifecycle. With deep industry expertise, solutions and business services purpose-built for these industries, Model N delivers comprehensive visibility, insight and control over the complexities of commercial operations and compliance. Our integrated cloud solution is proven to automate pricing, incentive, and contract decisions to scale business profitably and grow revenue. Model N is trusted across more than 120 countries by the world’s leading pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies, including Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Stryker, Seagate Technology, Broadcom, and Microchip Technology. For more information, visit www.modeln.com.

