Inogen Appoints Stanislav Glezer as Chief Technology Officer

Dr. Glezer joined Inogen in June 2021 as Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer bringing over 27 years of experience, including expertise in the development and commercialization of combination drug device innovations, clinical development, medical and regulatory affairs as well as market access. His leadership roles span a variety of medical technology and biotechnology firms, including Becton, Dickinson and Company, Adocia S.A., Novo Nordisk, Inc., and Sanofi S.A.

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: INGN ), (“Inogen” or “the Company”), a medical technology company offering innovative respiratory products for use in the homecare setting, today announced that Stanislav Glezer, MD has been appointed to the role of Chief Technology Officer responsible for R&D and Engineering, Medical Affairs, and Regulatory Affairs. Mr. Glezer will remain an Executive Vice President of the Company.

Inogen also announced that Brenton Taylor, Executive Vice President, Engineering, will be leaving the Company after a transition period ending April 1, 2022.

“Since joining Inogen as Chief Medical Officer earlier this year, Stan has made a significant impact in helping us instill clinically-informed discipline in innovation, product development practices and go-to-market strategy. In this new role, Stan’s deep background in clinical research, success in developing, commercializing, and securing access for new innovations will be vital as we drive the next phase of growth and shareholder value creation,” said Nabil Shabshab, President and Chief Executive Officer of Inogen. “On behalf of all of us at Inogen, I want to thank Brenton for the instrumental role he played in founding Inogen and being an important part of its growth journey so far. We look forward to working with him on a seamless transition of his duties over the next several months and wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Dr. Glezer said, “Since joining Inogen, my view of the tremendous opportunity that lies ahead to develop products that meaningfully improve patient outcomes has only deepened. In this expanded role, I look forward to continuing our efforts to develop an integrated innovation strategy and agenda as well as to expand our collaboration with health care practitioners and technology experts to develop clinical solutions that support patients, enhance our market position and drive value for shareholders.”