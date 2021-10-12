SITE Centers’ Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call to Be Held on Monday, October 25, 2021, at 8 00 a.m. Eastern Time
SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE: SITC), an owner of open-air shopping centers in suburban, high household income communities, announced today that financial and operational results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 will be released prior to the market open on October 25, 2021. The Company will host its quarterly earnings conference call and audio webcast on October 25, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
All interested parties can access the earnings call by dialing 888-317-6003 (U.S.), 866-284-3684 (Canada), or 412-317-6061 (international) using passcode 8760189. The call will also be webcast and available in a listen-only mode on SITE Centers’ website at ir.sitecenters.com.
If you are unable to participate during the live call, a replay will be available on SITE Centers’ website for future review. You may also access the telephone replay by dialing 877-344-7529 (U.S.), 855-669-9658 (Canada), or 412-317-0088 (international) using passcode 10158874 through November 25, 2021.
About SITE Centers Corp.
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC. Additional information about the Company is available at www.sitecenters.com. To be included in the Company’s e-mail distributions for press releases and other investor news, please click here.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211012006100/en/SITE Centers Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare