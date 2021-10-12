SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE: SITC), an owner of open-air shopping centers in suburban, high household income communities, announced today that financial and operational results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 will be released prior to the market open on October 25, 2021. The Company will host its quarterly earnings conference call and audio webcast on October 25, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

All interested parties can access the earnings call by dialing 888-317-6003 (U.S.), 866-284-3684 (Canada), or 412-317-6061 (international) using passcode 8760189. The call will also be webcast and available in a listen-only mode on SITE Centers’ website at ir.sitecenters.com.