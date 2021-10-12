checkAd

Western Union Expands Global Ecosystem with Completion of Investment into stc Bank

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.10.2021, 22:05  |  13   |   |   

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU), a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, today announced it has completed its acquisition of a minority stake in stc Bank (formerly operating as Saudi Digital Payments Company, or stc pay, which was a leading digital wallet service provider in Saudi Arabia) and is in the process of launching as one of the first digital banks in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. According to the terms of the transaction, Western Union has acquired 15% ownership of stc Bank for $200 million.

“We are very excited about our investment in stc Bank as it supports the expansion of our global consumer ecosystem and accelerates Western Union’s growth strategy by deepening our relationship with an innovative partner in an important region for digital payments,” said Western Union Chief Executive Officer Hikmet Ersek. “We look forward to contributing to the company’s continued growth and expansion in the coming years as they build out a broader ecosystem of digital payment services to a wide range of customers.”

stc Bank is well positioned for expansion into new digital banking services and continued growth in the future, with the Saudi Council of Ministers having recently issued its decision to approve its licensing as a digital bank. The decision is subject to completing the regulatory requirements of the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA).

In tandem with the investment agreement, announced in November 2020, both companies have extended the terms of their existing commercial relationship. This partnership sees Western Union provide money transfer services that allow stc Bank’s users to send money from its app to 200+ countries and territories in 130+ currencies through Western Union’s extensive global financial network of bank accounts, wallets and cards.

Western Union’s investment in stc Bank marks another milestone in the execution of the company’s digital growth strategy, which includes serving customers through its westernunion.com business as well as leveraging its omni-channel, cross border platform and global financial network to help partners expand the services they offer their customers.

WU-G

About Western Union

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments. Western Union’s platform provides seamless cross-border flows and its leading global financial network bridges more than 200 countries and territories and over 130 currencies. We connect businesses, financial institutions, governments, and consumers through one of the world’s widest reaching networks, accessing billions of bank accounts, millions of digital wallets and cards, and more than 550,000 retail locations. Western Union connects the world to bring boundless possibilities within reach. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.

About stc Bank

In harmony with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 to progress and diversify digital services; stc Bank has been built to become a pioneering service of the futuristic wave that enables new endeavors and unlocks new possibilities. We share a future vision with customers and businesses to provide new and innovative technologies and digital experiences.

The Western Union Company Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Western Union Expands Global Ecosystem with Completion of Investment into stc Bank The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU), a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, today announced it has completed its acquisition of a minority stake in stc Bank (formerly operating as Saudi Digital Payments …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
Westwater Resources Provides Results From Its Definitive Feasibility Study for Battery Graphite ...
Valaris Drillship Achieves ABS Enhanced Electrical System Notation in World First
Design and Technology Unite in the New Cessna Citation M2 Gen2 and Citation XLS Gen2 Business Jets
FREYR Announces Joint Venture with Koch Strategic Platforms to Advance Development of Clean Battery ...
OWLT Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Owlet, ...
Federman & Sherwood Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Eargo, Inc.
Bentley Systems and SMRT Trains Collaborate to Improve Safety and Reliability of Metro Rail ...
Sesen Bio Expands CMC and Clinical Teams
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(11) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
BrainChip Takes the Wheel at Edge Computing World Global 2021
The Very Good Food Company Addresses Market Rumors in Advance of Anticipated NASDAQ Listing
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(11) 
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
28.09.21Western Union Foundation Funds Education for Underserved Youth
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21Western Union Business Solutions Supports Latino Business Action Network
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.09.21Western Union Names Gabriella Fitzgerald President, Americas
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.09.21Du willst in diesem Monat Dividende kassieren? Diese 2 Aktien können dir dabei helfen
The Motley Fool | Kommentare