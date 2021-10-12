checkAd

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. Announces Public Offering of 6.8 Million Shares of Common Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.10.2021, 22:05  |  10   |   |   

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (“Sabra”) (Nasdaq: SBRA) announced today that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 6.8 million shares of its common stock. Sabra intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1.02 million additional shares of its common stock.

Sabra intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund a proposed $325 million mortgage loan to Recovery Centers of America secured by eight inpatient addiction treatment centers or other future investments, or to repay borrowings on its revolving credit facility used to fund such investments, and/or for general corporate purposes. Pending these uses, Sabra may temporarily use proceeds from this offering to repay borrowings outstanding on its revolving credit facility and/or invest in interest-bearing accounts and short-term, interest-bearing securities.

Citigroup, Barclays and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The offering is being conducted pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus and a related prospectus supplement. Prospective investors should read the prospectus forming a part of that registration statement and the prospectus supplement related to the offering and the other documents that Sabra has filed with the SEC for more complete information about Sabra and this offering. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement, when available, and accompanying prospectus for the offering may be obtained by written request to: Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, telephone: 800-831-9146; Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 888-603-5847, email: Barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com; or Wells Fargo Securities, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 500 West 33rd Street, New York, New York, 10001, by telephone at 800-326-5897, or email a request to cmclientsupport@wellsfargo.com. These documents may also be obtained for free on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy the common stock described herein, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Sabra

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc., a Maryland corporation, operates as a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (a “REIT”) that, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry throughout the United States and Canada.

Sabra Health Care REIT Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. Announces Public Offering of 6.8 Million Shares of Common Stock Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (“Sabra”) (Nasdaq: SBRA) announced today that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 6.8 million shares of its common stock. Sabra intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1.02 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
Westwater Resources Provides Results From Its Definitive Feasibility Study for Battery Graphite ...
Valaris Drillship Achieves ABS Enhanced Electrical System Notation in World First
Design and Technology Unite in the New Cessna Citation M2 Gen2 and Citation XLS Gen2 Business Jets
FREYR Announces Joint Venture with Koch Strategic Platforms to Advance Development of Clean Battery ...
OWLT Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Owlet, ...
Federman & Sherwood Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Eargo, Inc.
Bentley Systems and SMRT Trains Collaborate to Improve Safety and Reliability of Metro Rail ...
Sesen Bio Expands CMC and Clinical Teams
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(11) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
BrainChip Takes the Wheel at Edge Computing World Global 2021
The Very Good Food Company Addresses Market Rumors in Advance of Anticipated NASDAQ Listing
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(11) 
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
28.09.21Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Participate in the 72nd AHCA / NCAL Convention and Expo
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of $800.0 Million of 3.200% Senior Notes due 2031 by Its Subsidiary Sabra Health Care Limited Partnership
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.09.21Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. Announces a Proposed Agreement to Expand Relationship with Recovery Centers of America; Provides Business Update; Reaffirms 2021 Outlook
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten