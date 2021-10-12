Opendoor to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 10, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opendoor Technologies Inc. (“Opendoor”) (Nasdaq: OPEN), a leading digital platform for residential real estate, today announced that it will report third quarter 2021 financial results for the period ended September 30, 2021, following the close of the market on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. On that day management will host a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to discuss the company’s business and financial results.



What: Opendoor Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

When: Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)

Live Webcast: A live webcast of the call can be accessed from the Events and Presentations page of the investor relations website, https://investor.opendoor.com