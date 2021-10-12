Opendoor to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 10, 2021
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opendoor Technologies Inc. (“Opendoor”) (Nasdaq: OPEN), a leading digital platform for residential real estate, today announced that it will
report third quarter 2021 financial results for the period ended September 30, 2021, following the close of the market on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. On that day management will host a conference
call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to discuss the company’s business and financial results.
What: Opendoor Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
When: Wednesday, November 10, 2021
Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)
Live Webcast: A live webcast of the call can be accessed from the Events and Presentations page of the investor relations website, https://investor.opendoor.com
Replay: An archived webcast of the conference call will be available on Opendoor’s investor relations website for one year following the live call at https://investor.opendoor.com
About Opendoor
Opendoor’s mission is to empower everyone with the freedom to move. Since 2014, Opendoor has provided people across the U.S. with a radically simple way to buy, sell or trade-in a home. Opendoor operates in a growing number of markets across the U.S.
For more information, please visit www.opendoor.com.
Contacts
Investors:
Elise Wang
investors@opendoor.com
Media:
Sheila Tran / Charles Stewart
press@opendoor.com
0 Kommentare