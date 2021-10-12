Mimecast to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 2, 2021

LEXINGTON, Mass., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME), a leading email security and cyber resilience company, today announced it will issue a press release reporting financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 ended September 30, 2021, before the market opens on November 2, 2021.



Mimecast will host a conference call to discuss these financial results for investors and analysts at 8:00 am EDT (UTC-05:00) on November 2, 2021. To access the conference call, dial (844) 293-0173 for the U.S. and Canada and +1 (661) 378-9976 for international callers, conference ID# 2897848. The call will also be webcast live on the investor relations section of the company’s website investors.mimecast.com.