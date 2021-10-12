checkAd

Mimecast to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 2, 2021

LEXINGTON, Mass., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME), a leading email security and cyber resilience company, today announced it will issue a press release reporting financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 ended September 30, 2021, before the market opens on November 2, 2021.

Mimecast will host a conference call to discuss these financial results for investors and analysts at 8:00 am EDT (UTC-05:00) on November 2, 2021. To access the conference call, dial (844) 293-0173 for the U.S. and Canada and +1 (661) 378-9976 for international callers, conference ID# 2897848. The call will also be webcast live on the investor relations section of the company’s website investors.mimecast.com.

An archive of the call will be available approximately two hours after the live call has ended.

Mimecast: Relentless protection. Resilient world.
Mimecast (NASDAQ: MIME) was born in 2003 with a focus on delivering relentless protection. Each day, we take on cyber disruption for our tens of thousands of customers around the globe; always putting them first, and never giving up on tackling their biggest security challenges together. We are the company that built an intentional and scalable design ideology that solves the number one cyberattack vector – email. We continuously invest to thoughtfully integrate brand protection, security awareness training, web security, compliance, and other essential capabilities. Mimecast is here to help protect large and small organizations from malicious activity, human error and technology failure; and to lead

