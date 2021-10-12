Evaxion Biotech to Present Work on AI-Immunology Core Technology at Immuno UK 2021

The presentation, entitled "AI-Based Methods to Decode the Immune System and Improve Immunotherapy Design in Cancer," will introduce Evaxion's AI-immunology core technology and detail how the Company uses AI to decode the immune system.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ: EVAX) (“Evaxion” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of AI-driven immunotherapies to improve the lives of patients with cancer, bacterial diseases and viral infections, announced today a presentation by Emma Christine Jappe, PhD, Senior Scientist, Research & Development, at the Immuno UK conference being held in London on October 13-14, 2021.

Dr. Jappe will focus on PIONEER, Evaxion's proprietary AI-platform for identifying patient-specific neoepitopes used to develop cancer immunotherapies, and demonstrate how Evaxion is continuously working to improve this platform through immunological data generation and the development of optimized AI models.

As part of the presentation, Dr. Jappe will also explain how Evaxion is studying additional features of neoepitope binding to specialized immune molecules called MHC, and discuss a novel method that Evaxion has developed to demonstrate that the biological feature of peptide-MHC thermal stability improves neoepitope prediction. This work, entitled “Thermostability profiling of MHC-bound peptides: a new dimension in immunopeptidomics and aid for immunotherapy design,” was published in Nature Communications in late 2020.

The presentation details are as follows:

Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 10:40am BST

About Evaxion

Evaxion Biotech A/S is a clinical-stage AI-immunology platform company decoding the human immune system to discover and develop novel immunotherapies to treat cancer, bacterial diseases and viral infections. Based on its proprietary and scalable AI-immunology core technology, Evaxion is developing a broad pipeline of novel product candidates which currently includes three patient-specific cancer immunotherapies, two of which are in Phase 1/2a clinical development. In addition, Evaxion is advancing a portfolio of vaccines to prevent bacterial and viral infections currently in preclinical development.