Morphic to Participate in Jefferies IBD Therapeutics Summit

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morphic Therapeutic (Nasdaq: MORF), a biotechnology company developing a new generation of oral integrin therapies for the treatment of serious chronic diseases, today announced that members of the Morphic leadership team are scheduled to take part in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Virtual Next Generation IBD Therapeutics Summit on October 19, 2021 at 3:15 p.m. ET.



A live webcast of the Jefferies fireside chat will be available on the Investor section of Morphic’s website at www.morphictx.com. An archived replay will be available on the company’s website following the conference.