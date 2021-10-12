checkAd

Seer to Report Third Quarter Financial Results on November 9, 2021

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEER), a life sciences company commercializing a disruptive new platform for proteomics, today announced it will report financial results for the third quarter 2021 after market close on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. Company management will be webcasting a conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Live audio of the webcast will be available on the Investor section of Seer’s website at investor.seer.bio. An archived replay will be available on the company’s website following the event.

About Seer
Seer is a life sciences company developing transformative products that open up a new gateway to the proteome. Seer is commercializing its Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that includes proprietary engineered nanoparticles, consumables, automation instrumentation and software to perform deep, unbiased proteomic analysis at scale in a matter of hours. Seer designed the Proteograph workflow to be efficient and easy-to-use, leveraging widely adopted laboratory instrumentation to provide a decentralized solution that can be adopted by nearly any lab. Seer’s Proteograph Product Suite is for research use only and is not intended for diagnostic procedures. For more information, please visit www.seer.bio.

Investor Contact
Carrie Mendivil
investor@seer.bio

Media Contact
Karen Possemato
pr@seer.bio





