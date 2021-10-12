Endonovo Therapeutics Issues Shareholder Update

Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: ENDV) ("Endonovo" or the "Company") today issued an update to its shareholders regarding recent corporate developments, in particular, with respect to its historical core business as well as the development of its new “build up strategy” of acquiring complementary specialty service providers in the construction industry. Endonovo has taken its first step in our “Build Up Strategy” by signing its first Letter of Intent signed July 29, 2021 to acquire a high-growth, geographically market leading business averaging 17% growth per annum since its inception in 2003.

Alan Collier, Endonovo CEO states, “We are pleased to update and calibrate with shareholders as we begin to strengthen the Company’s narrative through strategic and complementary acquisitions. Additionally, we are confident there continues to be positive upside available to the Company to monetize our current portfolio of commercial and clinical-stage wearable therapeutic devices. The consolidated picture we expect will result in a diverse holding Company combining strong historical revenue with proven intellectual property.”

Collier continues, “With this first strategic acquisition, we're excited to invite public investors to join alongside industry juggernauts and provide them with the opportunity to participate in our future success. By focusing our corporate growth strategy with the acquisition of a high-quality profitable company that has substantial and demonstrable growth capabilities, it will allow us to build on our strong asset and corporate holdings foundation while delivering long-term, fundamental shareholder value.”

Acquisition of Company Advances from LOI to Definitive Stock Purchase Agreement

As of July 2021, Endonovo has executed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to purchase its first highly profitable regional leader in the specialty construction industry (the Target). This market leading Target is located in the Southeast region of the United States. The Southeast has the highest rate of growth in the country as measured both by population and GDP. Both parties expect to execute a definitive purchase agreement later this month and close by December 31, 2021. The Company is currently performing its due diligence on the Target.