Rezolute Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock and Pre-Funded Warrants, and a Concurrent Registered Direct Offering

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolute, Inc. (Nasdaq: RZLT) (“Rezolute” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing transformative therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance, today announced that it intends to offer and sell shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering, and, in lieu of common stock, Rezolute intends to offer and sell to certain investors pre-funded warrants to purchase shares of its common stock. Concurrently with the public offering and by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, Rezolute is offering to sell shares of its common stock directly to certain institutional investors that are current shareholders, in a registered direct offering.



In connection with the underwritten public offering, Rezolute intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional shares of its common stock offered at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares of common stock and pre-funded warrants to be sold in the underwritten public offering and the concurrent registered direct offering are to be sold by Rezolute. Both offerings are subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offerings may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offerings but the closing of the underwritten public offering is not contingent upon the closing of the registered direct offering.

Rezolute intends to use the net proceeds from both offerings to fund clinical research and development and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. is acting as the sole bookrunning manager for the underwritten public offering. The registered direct offering is being made without an underwriter, placement agent, broker, or dealer.

The offerings are being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (No. 333-251498) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and declared effective by the SEC on June 23, 2021. The offerings may be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus which will be available on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the underwritten public offering may be obtained from: Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Attention: Syndicate Prospectus Department, 85 Broad St., 26th Floor, New York, NY 10004, by telephone at (212) 667-8055, or by email at EquityProspectus@opco.com.