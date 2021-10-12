Gladstone Commercial Corporation Announces Increase in Monthly Cash Distributions for October, November and December 2021 and Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) (the "Company") announced today that its board of directors declared cash distributions for the months of October, November and December 2021 and also …

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) (the "Company") announced today that its board of directors declared cash distributions for the months of October, November and December 2021 and also announced its plan to report earnings for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Common Stock: $0.125275 cash distribution per common share for each of October, November and December 2021, payable per Table 1 below. The Company has paid 201 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock. Prior to paying distributions on a monthly basis, the Company paid five consecutive quarterly cash distributions. The Company has never skipped, reduced or deferred a monthly or quarterly common stock distribution since its inception in 2003.

Table 1: Summary of common stock cash distributions:

Record Date Payment Date Cash Distribution October 22 October 29 $0.125275 November 19 November 30 $0.125275 December 23 December 31 $0.125275 Total for the Quarter: $0.375825

Senior Common Stock: $0.0875 cash distribution per share of the Company's senior common stock ("Senior Common") for each of October, November and December 2021, payable per Table 2 below. The Company has paid 138 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its Senior Common. The Company has never skipped, reduced or deferred a monthly Senior Common distribution.

Table 2: Summary of Senior Common cash distributions: