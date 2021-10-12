Gladstone Land Announces Increase in Monthly Cash Distributions for October, November and December 2021 and Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2021, Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) ("Gladstone Land" or the "Company") announced today that its board of directors declared the following cash distributions for each of October, November and …

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) ("Gladstone Land" or the "Company") announced today that its board of directors declared the following cash distributions for each of October, November and December 2021.

Common Stock: $0.0452 per share of common stock for each of October, November and December 2021, payable per the table below:

Summary of Common Stock Cash Distributions

Record Date Payment Date Amount October 22 October 29 $ 0.0452 November 19 November 30 0.0452 December 23 December 31 0.0452 Total for the Quarter: $ 0.1356

The Company has paid 104 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013 and has increased its common stock distributions 24 times over the prior 27 quarters. The Company offers a dividend reinvestment plan (the "DRIP") to its common stockholders. For more information regarding the DRIP, please visit www.GladstoneLand.com.

Series B Preferred Stock (Nasdaq: LANDO): $0.125 per share of Series B Preferred Stock for each of October, November and December 2021, payable per the table below:

Summary of Series B Preferred Stock Cash Distributions