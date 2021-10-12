Gladstone Investment Announces Increased Monthly Cash Distributions for October, November, and December 2021, a Supplemental Distribution to Common Stockholders and Second Fiscal Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates
MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Gladstone Investment Corporation (Nasdaq:GAIN) (the "Company") announced today that its board of directors declared the following monthly cash distributions to common stockholders, increasing monthly distributions from $0.07 to $0.075 per share, or approximately 7%. The Company also announced its plan to report earnings for its second fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2021.
The Company will also pay a supplemental distribution of $0.09 per share to holders of its common stock in December 2021. The board of directors will continue to evaluate the amount and timing of any additional, semi-annual or incremental, supplemental distributions in future periods.
Common Stock: $0.075 per share of common stock for each of October, November, and December 2021, and a supplemental distribution of $0.09 per share of common stock in December 2021, all payable per the table below.
|Record Date
|Payment Date
|Cash Distribution
|October 22
|October 29
|
$0.075
|November 19
|November 30
|
$0.075
|December 7
|December 15
|
$0.09*
|December 23
|December 31
|
$0.075
|Total for the Quarter:
|
$0.315
|*Denotes supplemental distribution to common stockholders
The Company offers a dividend reinvestment plan (the "DRIP") to its common stockholders. For more information regarding the DRIP, please visit www.gladstoneinvestment.com.
|
