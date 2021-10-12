checkAd

Gladstone Investment Announces Increased Monthly Cash Distributions for October, November, and December 2021, a Supplemental Distribution to Common Stockholders and Second Fiscal Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

Autor: Accesswire
12.10.2021, 22:10  |  13   |   |   

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Gladstone Investment Corporation (Nasdaq:GAIN) (the "Company") announced today that its board of directors declared the following monthly cash distributions to common stockholders, increasing monthly …

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Gladstone Investment Corporation (Nasdaq:GAIN) (the "Company") announced today that its board of directors declared the following monthly cash distributions to common stockholders, increasing monthly distributions from $0.07 to $0.075 per share, or approximately 7%. The Company also announced its plan to report earnings for its second fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2021.

The Company will also pay a supplemental distribution of $0.09 per share to holders of its common stock in December 2021. The board of directors will continue to evaluate the amount and timing of any additional, semi-annual or incremental, supplemental distributions in future periods.

Common Stock: $0.075 per share of common stock for each of October, November, and December 2021, and a supplemental distribution of $0.09 per share of common stock in December 2021, all payable per the table below.

Record Date Payment Date Cash Distribution
October 22 October 29

$0.075

November 19 November 30

$0.075

December 7 December 15

$0.09*

December 23 December 31

$0.075

Total for the Quarter:

$0.315

*Denotes supplemental distribution to common stockholders

The Company offers a dividend reinvestment plan (the "DRIP") to its common stockholders. For more information regarding the DRIP, please visit www.gladstoneinvestment.com.

Wertpapier


