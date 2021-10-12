Turning Point Brands to Host Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TPB) announced the date and time for its conference call to review third quarter 2021 results. The conference call will be on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern to discuss results with the investment community.

(888) 660-6731 (U.S., toll-free)

(929) 203-1976 (International)

Event ID: 6640134

Participants should dial in at least 10 minutes in advance and follow the audio prompts after typing in the Event ID. The call will also be broadcast live as a listen-only webcast from the investor relations section of the company's website at http://www.turningpointbrands.com/investor-relations/events-and-presen .... The replay of the webcast will be available on the site two hours following the call.

About Turning Point Brands, Inc.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB) is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded consumer products including alternative smoking accessories and consumables with active ingredients through its iconic core brands Zig-Zag and Stoker’s, and its emerging brands within the NewGen segment. TPB’s products are available in more than 210,000 retail outlets in North America in addition to sites such as www.zigzag.com, www.nu-x.com and www.solacevapor.com. For the latest news and information about TPB and its brands, please visit www.turningpointbrands.com.

