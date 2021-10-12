Regional Management Corp. Announces Closing of $125 Million Private Asset-Backed Securitization

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE: RM), a diversified consumer finance company, announced today that it has closed a $125 million private asset-backed securitization with a large institutional investor. The sold notes were issued at a fixed coupon of 3.875%, and the transaction structure allows for the funding of multiple loan products, including small, large, and convenience check loans, digitally-sourced originations, and loans with APRs greater than 36%.

“We are pleased with our latest securitization, as it further reduces our cost of capital with fixed rate funding for a five-year revolving period and allows us to pay down variable rate debt,” said Robert W. Beck, President and Chief Executive Officer of Regional Management Corp. “The new facility further strengthens our balance sheet, diversifies our funding sources, and enables our continued growth, including our ability to originate higher-yielding small loans. Our weighted average fixed funding cost now stands at a low 2.7% and has a weighted average revolving maturity of nearly three years. With 87% of our total long-term debt now carrying a fixed interest rate and $450 million in interest rate caps covering our variable rate debt as we continue to grow, we are well-protected should interest rates rise. As a result, we remain in a strong position to rapidly and sustainably grow our franchise and deliver compelling returns and value to our shareholders.”