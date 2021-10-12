Regional Management Corp. Announces Closing of $125 Million Private Asset-Backed Securitization
Regional Management Corp. (NYSE: RM), a diversified consumer finance company, announced today that it has closed a $125 million private asset-backed securitization with a large institutional investor. The sold notes were issued at a fixed coupon of 3.875%, and the transaction structure allows for the funding of multiple loan products, including small, large, and convenience check loans, digitally-sourced originations, and loans with APRs greater than 36%.
“We are pleased with our latest securitization, as it further reduces our cost of capital with fixed rate funding for a five-year revolving period and allows us to pay down variable rate debt,” said Robert W. Beck, President and Chief Executive Officer of Regional Management Corp. “The new facility further strengthens our balance sheet, diversifies our funding sources, and enables our continued growth, including our ability to originate higher-yielding small loans. Our weighted average fixed funding cost now stands at a low 2.7% and has a weighted average revolving maturity of nearly three years. With 87% of our total long-term debt now carrying a fixed interest rate and $450 million in interest rate caps covering our variable rate debt as we continue to grow, we are well-protected should interest rates rise. As a result, we remain in a strong position to rapidly and sustainably grow our franchise and deliver compelling returns and value to our shareholders.”
The transaction was a private offering of securities, not registered under the Securities Act of 1933, or any state securities law. All of such securities having been sold, this announcement of their sale appears as a matter of record only.
Liquidity and Capital Resources Update
Following the closing of the securitization on October 8, 2021, the company had debt of $1.017 billion ($1.015 billion of outstanding debt and $2.2 million of interest payable). The debt consisted of:
- $44.3 million on the company’s $640 million senior revolving credit facility,
- $88.4 million on the company’s aggregate $300 million revolving warehouse credit facilities, and
- $884.7 million through the company’s asset-backed securitizations.
The company’s unused capacity on its revolving credit facilities (subject to the borrowing base) was $808.5 million, or 86.0%, as of October 8, 2021.
The company also currently holds interest rate caps with an aggregate notional principal amount of $450 million to manage the risk associated with variable rate debt. The interest rate caps are based on the one-month LIBOR and reimburse the company for the difference when the one-month LIBOR exceeds the strike rate. Of the aggregate amount, $350 million of the interest rate caps have strike rates of 25 or 50 basis points and a weighted average duration of 2.2 years.
