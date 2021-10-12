checkAd

PerkinElmer Schedules Earnings Call for Tuesday, November 2, 2021

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE: PKI), a global leader committed to innovating for a healthier world, today announced that the Company will release its third quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. The Company will host a conference call the same day at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss these results. Prahlad Singh, president and chief executive officer, and Jamey Mock, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will host the conference call.

To access the call, a live audio webcast of the call will be available via this registration form or on the Investors section of the Company's website at www.perkinelmer.com.

A replay of the webcast will be available beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, November 2, 2021 through the Investors section of the Company’s website.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc. is a global leader focused on innovating for a healthier world. The Company reported revenue of approximately $3.8 billion in 2020, has more than 15,000 employees serving customers in 190 countries, and is a component of the S&P 500 Index. Additional information is available at www.perkinelmer.com.



