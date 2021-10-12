InvenTrust Properties Corp. Announces Listing of its Common Stock on the NYSE and Ringing of the Closing Bell

“Today, the Board of Directors, the executive management team and our employees celebrate InvenTrust’s listing on the NYSE,” said Daniel (DJ) Busch, President and Chief Executive Officer of InvenTrust. “I am incredibly proud of my team on this accomplishment and excited to bring this platform of premier Sun Belt, grocery-anchored assets to the public markets. We believe our strong and flexible balance sheet provides a unique opportunity for self-funded growth over the next couple of years.”

In connection with the listing of its shares of common stock on the NYSE, members of InvenTrust’s management team rang “The Closing Bell” at 4:00 p.m. EST today at the NYSE to commemorate the first day of trading.

About InvenTrust Properties Corp.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (IVT) is a premier Sun Belt multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers. A trusted, local operator bringing real estate expertise to its tenant relationships, IVT has built a strong reputation with market participants across its portfolio. IVT is also committed to leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices and has been a Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (“GRESB”) member since 2018. As of June 30, 2021, the Company is an owner and manager of 65 retail properties, representing 10.8 million square feet of retail space. For more information, visit www.inventrustproperties.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

