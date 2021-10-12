checkAd

Absolute Software to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results on November 9, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.10.2021, 22:15  |  12   |   |   

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) (TSX:ABST), a leader in next generation Endpoint Resilience solutions, today announced that the company will release financial results for its first quarter fiscal 2022 ended September 30, 2021 on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 after the financial markets close.

The quarterly financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis will be made available at www.absolute.com, and will be filed under Absolute’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

The company will host a conference call that same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its results and business outlook. The call will be accessible by dialing 1-844-763-8274 or 1-412-717-9224; participants should ask to join the Absolute Software call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available via the Absolute Investor Relations website.

The conference call will be archived for replay until Tuesday, November 16, 2021. To access the archived conference call, please dial 855-669-9658 or 1-877-344-7529 and enter the reservation code 10160913. To access the replay using an international dial-in number, please use this link. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for one year.

About Absolute Software
 Absolute Software is a leader in next generation Endpoint Resilience solutions, delivering a unique security platform that unites the power of self-healing devices, applications and network connectivity. Absolute is the only endpoint security provider embedded in more than half a billion devices that offers a permanent digital connection to see, manage, secure and automatically heal every device, and provides deep insights into the health of devices, applications and network connections. We empower customers with the critical capabilities required in a zero-trust world – enabling them to achieve a secure employee experience, a more effective IT department and a more secure organization in the work from anywhere era.

2021 Absolute Software Corporation. All rights reserved. ABSOLUTE and the ABSOLUTE logo are registered trademarks of Absolute Software Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. Other names or logos mentioned herein may be the trademarks of Absolute or their respective owners. The absence of the symbols and in proximity to each trademark, or at all, herein is not a disclaimer of ownership of the related trademark.

