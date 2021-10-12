checkAd

Agilysys To Report Fiscal 2022 2nd Quarter Results On October 26th And Host Conference Call And Webcast

Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation, cloud-native SaaS and on-premise hospitality software solutions and services, announced today that it will release its fiscal 2022 second quarter results after the market closes on Tuesday October 26th, 2021 and host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET that day. Both the call and webcast are open to the general public.

The conference call number is 224-357-2393 (domestic or international); and the conference ID number is 2596363. Please call fifteen minutes prior to the presentation to ensure that you are connected. Interested parties may also access the conference call live on the Internet at http://www.agilysys.com/company/investor-relations/events-presentation .... Approximately two hours after the call has concluded, an archived version of the webcast will be available for replay at the same location at http://www.agilysys.com/company/investor-relations/events-presentation ....

About Agilysys

Agilysys has been a leader in hospitality software for more than 40 years, delivering innovative cloud-native SaaS and on-premise guest-centric technology solutions for gaming, hotels, resorts and cruise, corporate foodservice management, restaurants, universities, stadia and healthcare. Agilysys offers the most comprehensive software solutions in the hospitality industry, including point-of-sale (POS), property management (PMS), inventory and procurement, payments, and related applications, to manage the entire guest journey. Agilysys is also known for its world class customer-centric service. During recent years, Agilysys has made major investments in R&D and has successfully modernized virtually all its longstanding trusted software solutions. Some of the largest hospitality companies around the world use Agilysys solutions to help improve guest loyalty, drive revenue growth and increase operational efficiencies. Agilysys operates across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific and India with headquarters located in Alpharetta, GA. For more information visit Agilysys.com.

