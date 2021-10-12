Laureate Education Announces Date of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

BALTIMORE, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) plans to release results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, on Thursday, November 4, 2021, before the stock market opens. Following the release, the Company will host a telephone conference call with investors and analysts at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the second quarter results and the Company's business outlook.



Interested parties are invited to listen to the earnings conference call by dialing 1-855-307-2849 (for U.S.-based callers) or 1-703-639-1262 (for international callers), and requesting to join the Laureate Education conference call, conference ID 7639888. Replays of the entire call will be available through November 11, 2021 at 1-855-859-2056 (for U.S.-based callers) and at 1-404-537-3406 (for international callers), conference ID 7639888.