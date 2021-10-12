Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Announces the Appointment of Mutya Harsch to its Board of Directors

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: STSA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing STS101 (dihydroergotamine (DHE) nasal powder), a novel investigational therapeutic product candidate for the acute treatment of migraine, today announced the appointment of Mutya Harsch, JD to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Ms. Harsch is a highly regarded and established pharmaceutical industry professional who brings over 20 years of legal, corporate governance, corporate transaction, and operating experience to Satsuma. She currently serves as General Counsel, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary of VYNE Therapeutics, a publicly traded biopharmaceutical company.



“We are pleased to welcome Ms. Harsch to Satsuma’s Board and look forward to benefitting from her experience and guidance as we advance STS101 through Phase 3 development and toward commercialization,” stated Heath Lukatch, PhD, Chairman of Satsuma’s Board of Directors. "Mutya’s extensive background in the biopharmaceutical industry, and particularly her corporate law and corporate development experience, are highly valuable and complementary to the backgrounds of our other Board members.”

Ms. Harsch commented, “It is an honor to join Satsuma’s Board at this pivotal juncture in the company’s development. I have high confidence in Satsuma’s strategy and its executive leadership. I look forward to working with the Board and management as Satsuma prepares to potentially file a New Drug Application next year for STS101, which I believe could be an important and exciting therapeutic option for many people who suffer from migraine.”

Prior to joining VYNE Therapeutics in March 2020, Ms. Harsch served as General Counsel and Chief Legal Officer of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Ms. Harsch joined Foamix in January 2018, initially serving as its General Counsel and Senior Vice President of Legal Affairs. She has over 20 years of legal experience, previously holding positions as Special Counsel, Mergers & Acquisitions, at Cooley LLP from 2015 to 2017, as a corporate lawyer at Davis Polk & Wardwell from 1999 to 2003 and 2005 to 2015, and as Assistant General Counsel at Warner Chilcott from 2003 to 2005. Ms. Harsch received her JD and BA degrees from the University of California at Berkeley.