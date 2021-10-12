CVG Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVG (NASDAQ: CVGI) will hold its quarterly conference call on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. ET, to discuss its third quarter 2021 financial results. CVG will issue a press release and presentation prior to the conference call.



Toll-free participants dial (833) 235-5650 using conference code 7554569. International participants dial (647) 689-4139 using conference code 7554569. This call is being webcast and can be accessed through the “Investors” section of CVG’s website at ir.cvgrp.com where it will be archived for one year.