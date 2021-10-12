checkAd

Magnite to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 3, 2021

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite (Nasdaq: MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising platform, will announce its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 after the market close on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. The Company will host a conference call at 1:30 PM (PT) / 4:30 PM (ET) the same day to discuss its financial results and outlook.

Live conference call      
Toll free number:     (844) 875-6911 (for domestic callers)
Direct dial number:     (412) 902-6511 (for international callers)
Passcode:     Ask to join the Magnite conference call
Simultaneous audio webcast     http://investor.magnite.com, under “Events and Presentations”
 
Conference call replay      
Toll Free number:     (877) 344-7529 (for domestic callers)
Direct dial number:     (412) 317-0088 (for international callers)
Passcode:     10161248
Webcast link:     http://investor.magnite.com, under “Events and Presentations”
       

About Magnite

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising platform. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world’s leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in sunny Los Angeles, bustling New York City, mile-high Denver, historic London, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Nick Kormeluk, 949-500-0003
nkormeluk@magnite.com





