EnerSys Joins the CEO Water Mandate Commits to adopting and implementing a comprehensive approach to water management

READING, Pa., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnerSys (NYSE: ENS), the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, announced today it has joined the CEO Water Mandate, a UN Global Compact initiative in co-secretariat with the Pacific Institute. As part of EnerSys’ ongoing commitment to using water and other natural resources efficiently and reducing the impacts of our resource use, these actions strengthen the company’s commitment to implement innovative, sustainable water strategies across its facilities around the world.

The CEO Water Mandate is a platform for business leaders and learners to advance water stewardship practice. Companies that endorse the CEO Water Mandate commit to action and continuous improvement across six key elements of water conservation, and to report annually on their progress, which includes direct operations, supply chain, and watershed management, collective action, public policy, community engagement, and transparency.

In implementing water stewardship, endorsing companies also identify and reduce critical water risks to their businesses, seize water-related saving opportunities, and contribute to water security and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The CEO Water Mandate is now endorsed by EnerSys and over 200 companies from various industries around the world.

“The vision of EnerSys is Powering the Future – Everywhere for Everyone. This vision includes supporting the conservation of natural resources through both pioneering resource-efficient products as well as implementing improvements throughout our global business operations. Whether it is through innovations like Thin Plate Pure Lead (TPPL) battery technology that significantly reduces water use from traditional batteries, or the ongoing investment in greater efficiency and water recycling opportunities in our facilities, EnerSys understands the value of water resilience and the importance of partnerships to support our natural resources and the environment,” said EnerSys President and CEO David M. Shaffer.

